Öhlins Racing Selected as Exclusive Shock Absorber Supplier for NASCAR® Cup Series' 'Next Gen' Car

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ó¦hlins Racing, a Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) business and one of the world's most respected suppliers of racing, rally and off-road suspension technologies, has been selected as exclusive provider of shock absorbers for the NASCARÂ® Cup Series "Next Gen" car platform scheduled to debut in 2022.

Ó¦hlins will supply to all NASCAR Cup Series teams a highly advanced, five-way adjustable version of the popular Ó¦hlins TTR coil-over damper widely used in the IndyCar Series racing, as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

"It is a tremendous honor for Ãhlins and Tenneco to join the elite technology providers supporting this revolutionary new racecar," said Henrik Johansson, vice president and general manager, Tenneco Advanced Suspension Technologies. "Our strong heritage in racing has enabled us to consistently develop cutting-edge technologies with superior quality that help drivers win championships by extending beyond existing performance limits."

NASCAR's Next Gen platform, which will be used by all three Cup Series car manufacturers â Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota â includes several design and construction enhancements intended to help increase safety and performance, enable faster chassis setup and reduce carmaker and team costs. The Next Gen car was unveiled earlier this month and will make its racing debut at the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20, 2022.

Ó¦hlins TTR dampers were selected for the Next Gen platform following extensive development and testing conducted over the past two years by Ó¦hlins engineers and NASCAR representatives. In a sport where every second matters, the exclusive new Cup Series TTR damper enables teams to quickly and accurately dial-in damping characteristics across a broad range of settings to address changing track conditions. Â

About Ãhlins

Ãhlins Racing has been an integrated part of the motorsport industry as well as the motorcycle and automotive industry for over 40 years. Our focus has always been on high-quality products, service and support, all the way from Formula 1 circuits to the local, national racing events in over 50 distributing countries.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

