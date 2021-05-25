PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ:Â EVFM) today announced that its CEOÂ Saundra Pelletier will present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT).

Pelletier will provide an update on the commercialization of Evofem's hormone-free contraceptive PhexxiÂ® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate),Â the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women, and other ongoing initiatives.

To pre-register for the presentation, please visitÂ https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ:Â EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovativeÂ products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). For more information, please visit evofem.com.

PhexxiÂ®Â is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

[email protected]

Mobile: (917) 673-5775

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-biosciences-to-present-at-ld-micro-invitational-xi-on-tuesday-june-8-2021-301298297.html

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.