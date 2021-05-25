Graystone Company Announces Partnership with National Forest Foundation with Goal of Planting Millions of Trees

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Graystone Company Announces Partnership with National Forest Foundation with Goal of Planting Millions of Trees

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 25, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today that the company has officially become a Business Partner with the National Forest Foundation planting trees in the US National Forests.Â  The National Forest Foundation, a congressionally chartered organization, works with the USDA Forest Service to select planting sites in the 193-million-acre National Forest System where the ecological need is greatest. Â 

The company is excited about the future of Bitcoin and our Bitcoin Mining operation, but we feel it is necessary to be responsible and mindful of its environmental impact.Â  The simple act of planting trees will sequester carbon to help mitigate climate change, storing millions of metric tons of carbon each year. Â One hundred trees can remove 430 pounds of air pollutants annually. With that in mind, the company has partnered with the National Forest Foundation and has started with a donation to plant 1,000 trees, thereby removing over two tons of carbon per year.Â  OurÂ goal is to eventually plant at least one million trees per year as part of an overall plan to reduce the carbon footprint of the Company's Bitcoin Mining operation.Â  WeÂ will also work with mining vendors and partners to encourage them to join us on this effort in addition to pursuing alternative renewable energy sources.Â 

For more information about renewable energy and Bitcoin Mining can watch Cathie Woods' interview with Bloomberg at: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2021-05-19/ark-s-cathie-wood-says-bitcoin-will-still-rise-to-500-000-videoÂ 

Anyone interested in donating directly to the Forest Foundation can by following this like:Â  https://support.nationalforests.org/give/306988/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=WEB&c_src2=TRP0000WEBOrangeSupport

About The Graystone Company, Inc.
Graystone Company operates two divisions:Â  A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line.Â  The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.


Corporate Website: www.thegraystonecompany.com
Twitter (Corporate): https://twitter.com/TheGraystoneco Â 
Twitter (Mining): https://twitter.com/Graystonemining
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx1DkmPk_g0OImUmsXxVnvw
Bitcoin Wallet Address: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/32nWKSce24EPUGXnkfqVdvUyWbrVUmwpAr


Notice Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsÂ in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.


For more information:
Graystone Company
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (954) 271-2704
Â 

favicon.png?sn=LN89111&sd=2021-05-25 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graystone-company-announces-partnership-with-national-forest-foundation-with-goal-of-planting-millions-of-trees-301298690.html

SOURCE Graystone (GYST)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN89111&Transmission_Id=202105250800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN89111&DateId=20210525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment