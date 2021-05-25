United Solutions and Rubbermaid Incorporated Expand Licensing Agreement to Accelerate Growth of the ActionPacker®, Cleverstore™ and Roughneck™ Storage Solutions and Expand the New ECOSense® Product Line

PR Newswire

LEOMINSTER, Mass., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Solutions, a fast-growing U.S. manufacturer of plastic product solutions, today announced that it extended its licensing agreement with Rubbermaid Incorporated, a business of its parent company, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL). The agreement expands sales of ActionPackerÂ®, Cleverstoreâ¢, All-Accessâ¢ and Roughneckâ¢ storage totes and launches a new line of eco-friendly products under the ECOSenseÂ® brand.

Under the 7-year licensing agreement, United Solutions will have exclusive rights to manufacture, market and sell storage and organization products under these top-selling RubbermaidÂ® brands. The companies, who have been collaborating since 2006, have seen sales of ActionPackerÂ®, Cleverstoreâ¢, All-Accessâ¢ and Roughneckâ¢ products accelerate as United Solutions streamlined offerings to meet consumer demand.

"We are excited to continue this successful collaboration with Rubbermaid," said David Reilly, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Solutions. "Together, we have developed a winning strategy for developing high-quality products and strong relationships with retailers, and we look forward to continuing our momentum as we launch innovative products to the market."

The companies plan to continue to expand sales in traditional and online stores in the U.S. and internationally, bolstered by a lineup of new and innovative products. These include the proprietary ECOSenseÂ® collection of storage totes that consist of 100% recycled material and are 100% recyclable. Featuring a set of 18- and 29-gallon storage totes; a 37-gallon HITOP storage tote; and a 40-gallon option with wheels and a pass-through handle, the products are made in a "hunter green" color to reinforce the opportunity for retailers and their customers to support a fully sustainable, "closed loop" recycling initiative, a process in which products can be recycled back into themselves. The collection is sold on Amazon.com.

United Solutions will also be expanding the popular ActionPackerÂ® line of storage totes later this year with the introduction of a 35-gallon wheeled version.

"This extended partnership builds on our long history with United Solutions, and our shared commitment to bringing high-quality storage solutions to our consumers," said Michael McDermott, Business Unit CEO, Commercial at Newell Brands, inclusive of RubbermaidÂ®, Rubbermaid Commercial ProductsÂ®, QuickieÂ®, MAPAÂ® and SpontexÂ® brands.

All United Solutions products are manufactured in its facilities in Leominster, Massachusetts and Sardis, Mississippi. To learn more about United Solutions and its products, visit www.UnitedSolutions.net. For more information on Rubbermaid Incorporated, visit www.Rubbermaid.com.

About United Solutions



United Solutions is a leading manufacturer of storage and organization totes, outdoor trash and recycling bins, and paint and work buckets that meet consumer and industrial needs. The company, founded in 1919, is the licensed manufacturer of RubbermaidÂ®Â consumer storage totes, and a trusted partner to online and in-person retailers across the United States, Canada, and overseas. United Solutions makes consumer products using the latest technologies and strict quality control, and with an unwavering commitment to innovation, adaptability, longevity, and community. Headquartered in Leominster, Massachusetts, the company also operates a facility in Sardis, Mississippi. www.unitedsolutions.net

About Rubbermaid Incorporated

Rubbermaid Incorporated is a leader in developing innovative, high-quality solutions that help consumers keep their homes in order. Widely recognized and trusted, Rubbermaid Incorporated designs and markets a full range of organization, storage and cleaning products to keep the home â including closets, garages, kitchens and outdoor spaces â neat and functional, freeing consumers to enjoy life. RubbermaidÂ® (www.rubbermaid.com) is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of brands.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including RubbermaidÂ®, Paper MateÂ®, SharpieÂ®, DymoÂ®, EXPOÂ®, ParkerÂ®, Elmer'sÂ®, ColemanÂ®, MarmotÂ®, OsterÂ®, SunbeamÂ®, FoodSaverÂ®, Mr. CoffeeÂ®, Rubbermaid Commercial ProductsÂ®, GracoÂ®, Baby JoggerÂ®, NUKÂ®, CalphalonÂ®, ContigoÂ®, First AlertÂ®, MapaÂ®, SpontexÂ® and Yankee CandleÂ®.Â Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

