Inhibikase Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference & Others

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders inside and outside of the brain, today announced that Dr. Milton Werner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date:Â Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Time:Â 3:30pm ET

The Company also announced a presentation by Dr. Werner at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational XI:

LD Micro Virtual InvitationalÂ XI

Date:Â Thursday, June 10, 2021

Time:Â 11:30am ET

Dr. Werner will present and discuss the clinical pharmacokinetics and adverse event profile of IkT-148009, the Company's lead asset being developed for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the brain and gastrointestinal tract.

Webcasts of the presentations will be available for on-demand viewing under "News & Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.inhibikase.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program for IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, intends to treat Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain. Inhibikase is currently performing its Phase I, randomized single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose, study to determine the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of IkT-148009 in older and healthy subjects. The Company is also advancing a novel drug delivery platform to treat certain forms of cancer at the same time as it is developing novel drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative disease. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

