Heska to Present at Upcoming Conferences in June 2021

LOVELAND, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences in June 2021:

Thursday, June 3, 2021 â Stifel 2021 Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference . Â Mr. Wilson will present at 1:00 p.m. ET . The presentation webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel49/hska/2084940 and the replay will be archived for 90 days following the event. Mr. Wilson and other members of Heska's management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings on June 3 .





Friday, June 4, 2021 – Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.  Mr. Wilson will present at 9:30 a.m. ET. The presentation webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/hska/1841697 and the replay will be archived for 90 days following the event. Mr. Wilson and other members of Heska's management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings on June 4.

For questions and more information, please contact Heska Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

