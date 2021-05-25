The Big Comeback of the Brick and Mortar Retailers

Brick and mortar retailers are set to make a comeback as Covid-19 vaccination rates increase.

Walmart (WMT, Financial), Target (TGT, Financial), Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW, Financial), Home Depot Inc. (HD, Financial) and TJX Companies ( TJX, Financial) have already all reported strong Q1 sales last week. Walmart's comparable sales rose 6% from a year ago, Target's 23%, Home Depot's 31% and T.J Maxx's 16%:

Company Comparable* Store Sales (%) Walmart 6 Target 23 Lowe's 26 Home Depot 31 T.J. Maxx 16 Macy's 62.5

*Stores in operation for more than 12 months.

What's behind the seemingly big comeback of brick and mortar retailers? One major reason is easy comparisons. This year's sales are compared against last year's sales, which were depressed due to the pandemic.

Then there's the fiscal stimulus and easy monetary policy that helped boost household income and keep poorly-run companies from going bankrupt.

Additionally, there's the boost in household savings during the pandemic, which now accounts for 10% of the U.S. GDP. Higher savings will help company earnings once consumers feel secure enough to spend those savings.

But the most critical factor will help catapult brick and mortar retailers, in my opinion, is the merging of online and offline shopping. Not only are customers increasingly returning to in-store shopping for the "shopping experience," companies are also turning stores into pick-up and fulfillment sites for their online orders.

For years, traditional retailers like Target and Walmart have been losing sales to Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) as they couldn't match the online giant's variety of products and speed of delivery.

In the last couple of years, however, traditional retailers have expanded their online presence while turning their stores into fulfillment centers, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic.

"The pandemic drove innovation for Walmart's marketplace app, specifically for curbside and delivery ordering, which was enriched by first-party insights amassed from years of offline and in-store loyalty," says Brent Ramos, director of product search at Adswerve. "This drove a seamless app-based experience with masterful digital storytelling. Now that shoppers are coming back in-store to shop, the consumer path is only strengthened and it is being felt in retail earnings."

The merger of online and offline shopping has allowed brick-and-mortar retailers to offer same-day shipping, which emerged as an essential factor of profitable business during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a survey conducted by OpenX and Harris Poll in July, 82% of U.S. consumers have ordered goods online to pick up in-store or curbside since the pandemic started.

The bottom line is that brick and mortar retailers are getting back to performing their old role as a place for experience shopping, and their new roles as pick-up locations and fulfillment centers for online orders will help them take back market share from online competitors.

Disclosure: I own shares of Target, Lowe's, and Home Depot.

