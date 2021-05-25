The Big Comeback of the Brick and Mortar Retailers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Big Comeback of the Brick and Mortar Retailers

Brick and mortar retailers are getting back to their old role as a place for experience shopping

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Brick and mortar retailers are set to make a comeback as Covid-19 vaccination rates increase.

Walmart (WMT, Financial), Target (TGT, Financial), Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW, Financial), Home Depot Inc. (HD, Financial) and TJX Companies (

TJX, Financial) have already all reported strong Q1 sales last week. Walmart's comparable sales rose 6% from a year ago, Target's 23%, Home Depot's 31% and T.J Maxx's 16%:

Company

Comparable* Store Sales (%)

Walmart

6

Target

23

Lowe's

26

Home Depot

31

T.J. Maxx

16

Macy's

62.5

*Stores in operation for more than 12 months.

What's behind the seemingly big comeback of brick and mortar retailers? One major reason is easy comparisons. This year's sales are compared against last year's sales, which were depressed due to the pandemic.

Then there's the fiscal stimulus and easy monetary policy that helped boost household income and keep poorly-run companies from going bankrupt.

Additionally, there's the boost in household savings during the pandemic, which now accounts for 10% of the U.S. GDP. Higher savings will help company earnings once consumers feel secure enough to spend those savings.

But the most critical factor will help catapult brick and mortar retailers, in my opinion, is the merging of online and offline shopping. Not only are customers increasingly returning to in-store shopping for the "shopping experience," companies are also turning stores into pick-up and fulfillment sites for their online orders.

For years, traditional retailers like Target and Walmart have been losing sales to Amazon (

AMZN, Financial) as they couldn't match the online giant's variety of products and speed of delivery.

In the last couple of years, however, traditional retailers have expanded their online presence while turning their stores into fulfillment centers, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic.

"The pandemic drove innovation for Walmart's marketplace app, specifically for curbside and delivery ordering, which was enriched by first-party insights amassed from years of offline and in-store loyalty," says Brent Ramos, director of product search at Adswerve. "This drove a seamless app-based experience with masterful digital storytelling. Now that shoppers are coming back in-store to shop, the consumer path is only strengthened and it is being felt in retail earnings."

The merger of online and offline shopping has allowed brick-and-mortar retailers to offer same-day shipping, which emerged as an essential factor of profitable business during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a survey conducted by OpenX and Harris Poll in July, 82% of U.S. consumers have ordered goods online to pick up in-store or curbside since the pandemic started.

The bottom line is that brick and mortar retailers are getting back to performing their old role as a place for experience shopping, and their new roles as pick-up locations and fulfillment centers for online orders will help them take back market share from online competitors.

Disclosure: I own shares of Target, Lowe's, and Home Depot.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment