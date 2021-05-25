Hudson Technologies to Participate at 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. , May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. ( HDSN) announced today that Brian F. Coleman, Chief Executive Officer and Nat Krishnamurti, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, to be held virtually on Wednesday June 2, 2021. Messrs. Coleman and Krishnamurti will be available from 8:00 a.m.â6:00 p.m. ET, for one-on-one and small group meetings via teleconference.



