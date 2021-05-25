Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Congratulates Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc., on its latest Acquisition of Alternative Labs, LLC

PLANO, Texas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire âÂ Sharing Services Global Corporation (Â SHRG)Â (the âCompanyâ), formerly Sharing Services Inc., congratulates Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. ( ALPP) on its recent acquisition of Alternative Labs, LLC:Â Â https://www.accesswire.com/645988/Alpine-4-Holdings-ALPP-Enters-the-Nutraceutical-and-CBD-Manufacturing-Industry-with-its-Latest-Acquisition-of-Alternative-Labs-LLC .



âWe are pleased to see Alpine 4 make this acquisition and have had great communication and meetings with both executive teams to ensure that the supply chain process and manufacturing quality is elevated to a higher standard,â stated John âJTâ Thatch, CEO of SHRG. âKent Wilson, and his entire team have been great to work with and we look forward to expanding our relationship with them and exploring the many opportunities that Alpine 4 has to offer. We look forward to working in partnership with another publicly traded company whose other clients include Fortune 500 companies,â added Thatch.

Kent B. Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say, âAs we went through the due diligence process in our acquisition of Alternative Labs, it became apparent what an important and impressive company SHRG and its subsidiaries are to the wellbeing of many Americans. We are proud to blend and manufacture their top-quality products and look forward to assisting them as they grow to new levels!â

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation ( SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer.Â One of its primary divisions is Elevacity U.S., LLC a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force).

For more information, visit:Â www.SHRGInc.com

ABOUT Alpine 4 Holdings

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. ( ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. Â We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

www.alpine4.com

Additional information is contained in the Companyâs 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

