Asia Broadband Receives High-Grade Assays Results for Prospective Gold Mine Acquisition in Acaponeta, Mexico

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) (âAABBâ or the âCompanyâ) is pleased to announce that it has received mapping and rock sample assay results during the ongoing due diligence process with respect to the Letter of Intent to acquire a historic production gold mine property in the prolific mining region of Acaponeta in Nayarit, Mexico. The high-grade acquisition target is located approximately 48 kms southeast from the city of Acaponeta and 3 kms from the town of El Carrizo. The Acaponeta gold project is another prospective high yield asset addition in the Companyâs strategic expansion initiative to acquire gold production and increase the AABBâs physical gold holdings.

To download the complete Acaponeta-Bonanza Preliminary Geological Report, go to: https://asiabroadbandinc.com/acaponeta-bonanza-report/

The assays in the geological report revealed high-grade gold, silver and copper values from the non-targeted rock samples that were randomly collected throughout the property at the beginning of the due diligence procedures. Some of the most significant gold values were 10.4 grams per ton (g/t), 8.9 (g/t) and 6.8 (g/t). The Company is highly encouraged by the viability of these preliminary results that strongly indicate that targeted drilling samples directed by geophysics data could confirm similar high-grade mineralization values and concentrations throughout the property.Â Â Â 

AABB will be collecting preliminary drilling samples and publish video footage next week in expectation to confirm further high-grade assay results. In the weeks ahead, the Company will be conducting further due diligence and continuing its negotiations to acquire this tremendous potential acquisition to expeditiously advance AABB into production and an expansion program.
AABB management is exhilarated with the Acaponeta project for its potential for rapid development, high production and low operating costs and anticipates completing an acquisition agreement in the very near future.

About Asia Broadband
Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. The Company has recently released its freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency AABB Gold token (AABBG) and strives to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Contact the Company at:

Investor Brand NetworkÂ 
General Email:Â [email protected]
Token Support:Â www.AABBGoldToken.com/support/
Company Website:www.asiabroadbandinc.com
Token Website:www.AABBGoldToken.com
Phone:Â 702-866-9054

Forward-Looking StatementsÂ are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.âs (the âCompanyâ) expected current beliefs about the Companyâs business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

