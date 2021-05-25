Unit Adds Allpoint Network of Surcharge-free ATMs to its Platform

HOUSTON, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics today announced that Unit , the banking-as-a-service platform that is empowering companies to embed financial services into their products, is adding the Allpoint Network of surcharge-free ATMs to its platform as part of a new partnership agreement with Cardtronics.



Unitâs platform helps companies natively integrate financial features like checking accounts, debit cards, money transfers, and lending into their businesses by way of API. By providing access to the Allpoint Networkâs 55,000 ATMs, Unit clients can now give their customers a physical connection point for fee-free cash withdrawals and, in select locations for participating financial institutions, fee-free cash deposits in high-profile retail locations nationwide.

âUnit empowers our clients to reimagine financial services by delivering all the building blocks they need to embed banking into their products,â said Itai Damti, co-founder and CEO of Unit. âOur ultimate shared goal is increasing access to the financial system â which for many people includes cash. Weâre excited to partner with Allpoint and enable surcharge-free ATM access, which presents a meaningful step forward in our vision to add convenience and best-in-class experiences across usersâ entire financial lives.â

âWe are pleased to partner with an innovative company like Unit, with whom we share an aligned vision around bridging finance and technology,â said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics. âOur nationwide network of surcharge-free Allpoint ATMs provides Unit with another layer of convenience and scale for its customers.â

Cardtronicsâ Allpoint Network is the worldâs largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with more than 40,000 ATMs in the U.S. and 55,000 worldwide. Consumers can find Allpoint ATMs in top retail establishments such as grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

About Cardtronics ( CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. With our scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the worldâs largest retail based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Learn more about Cardtronics by visiting www.cardtronics.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Unit

Unit is a banking-as-a-service platform that makes it easy for companies to embed financial services into their product. Unitâs platform accelerates time to market and empowers companies to build and launch next-gen bank accounts, cards, payment, and lending products. Unit is backed by some of the worldâs leading fintech investors including Better Tomorrow Ventures, Aleph, TLV Partners, Flourish Ventures, and Operator Partners. For more information, visit unit.co.

Contact Information:

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.