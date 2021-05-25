3D Systems Revolutionizes Advanced Production Applications with Introduction of New Figure 4® Resins

New production-capable materials â including novel flame retardant, 150C HDT material â enable long-term mechanical performance and environmental stability for advanced applications, high productivity batch manufacturing



Materials tested to the equivalent of eight years indoor and one and a half years in outdoor environments per ASTM D4329 and ASTM G194 methods

ROCK HILL, S.C., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (:DDD) today announced the addition of four new high-performance, production-capable resins to its Figure 4Â® portfolio designed specifically for both batch-run, end-use part manufacturing, and prototyping applications. The company has added Figure 4 High Temp 150C FR Black, Figure 4 Tough 65C Black, Figure 4 Tough 60C White, and Figure 4 Rigid Gray that, unlike typical photopolymer resins, feature long-term mechanical performance and stability in indoor and outdoor environments and are suitable for highly complex applications in industries such as consumer electronics, automotive and motorsports, healthcare, industrial goods, and aerospace and defense. These materials are the latest additions to the companyâs existing portfolio of Figure 4 high-speed, production-capable 3D printing materials that include rigid, tough, durable, elastomeric, and high heat deflection temperature (HDT). Unlike technologies such as powder binding or fused deposition modeling (FDM), Figure 4 parts feature a similar out-of-printer appearance to injection-molded plastics, with smooth, glossy surfaces and no visible build lines, thus requiring less post-finishing.

Additionally, the companyâs latest release of its renowned 3D SprintÂ® software enables high-density part stacking and new strut support structures, which facilitates a 40% improvement in productivity. The complete solution â including the companyâs Figure 4 materials and technology, software, and applications expertise â helps 3D Systemsâ customers deliver batch runs of tens or even hundreds-of-thousands of high-performance, end-use plastic parts.

Novel Material for High HDT, Flame Retardant Applications

Figure 4 High Temp 150C FR Black is a rigid, halogen-free, fire retardant resin ideal for production plastic parts for aerospace and defense, automotive and motorsports, and consumer electronics applications. This material is UL94 V0 rated at 2mm or 3mm thickness for electrical components and printed circuit board covers and housings. It is also compliant with U.S. Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) 25.853Â and FAR Part 23.853 at 3mm thickness, and can be used to produce rigid covers, panels, housings, and small in-cabin parts for transport and commuter aircraft. This material is easy to handle and can be used as supplied without melting or printing at elevated temperatures.

Parts produced with Figure 4 High Temp 150C FR Black delivered mechanical performance and environmental stability for eight years of indoor and one and a half years outdoor per ASTM D4329 and ASTM G194 methods. This environmental stability ensures printed parts remain functional and stable for prolonged durations in indoor and outdoor environments.

Tough, ABS-like Materials for High Load-bearing Production Applications

3D Systems is complementing its Figure 4 portfolio with additional materials uniquely designed to deliver a combination of impact strength, elongation, and tensile strength. Additionally, these materials are engineered for long-term indoor and outdoor mechanical performance and environmental stability. All Figure 4 materials are capable of producing parts with excellent surface quality, accuracy, and repeatability without the need for a secondary thermal cure. The result is faster throughput to part-in-hand.

Figure 4 Tough 65C Black possesses high elongation at yield (6.6%) which delivers better snaps and clips. This makes it ideal for applications such as brackets, covers, snap fits, structural and load-bearing parts, and custom fasteners. This material delivers long-term indoor and outdoor stability â for eight years and one and a half years, respectively â positioning it for applications such as automotive and consumer goods parts that must remain functional and stable in indoor and outdoor environments. Figure 4 Tough 65C Black is biocompatible-capable per ISO 10993-5 and is UL94 HB rated for flammability.

Figure 4 Tough 60C White, similar in overall performance to the Tough 65C Black, is engineered to address mechanical-load bearing applications such as small snap-fits, brackets, handles and fasteners in consumer products, wearable devices, and general use parts that require details, and accuracy. This material is biocompatible-capable per ISO 10993-5 and ISO 10993-10 and can be sterilized using common methods while maintaining its mechanical properties, color, cytotoxicity, and dimensional stability. This makes it an ideal material to produce tools, handles, and small plastic parts designed for medical uses.

Figure 4 Rigid Gray for Static Production Applications

Figure 4 Rigid Gray, similar in overall performance to the previously announced PRO BLK 10 material, demonstrates capabilities for both functional prototyping and end-use part production thanks to its balance of thermal and mechanical properties, combined with excellent print quality, long-term indoor and outdoor mechanical performance and environmental stability. This material is ideal for static rigid housing and covers, casings, panels, and trim. The gray color is helpful for visualization of text, texture, and fine details for functional prototyping. The color also makes this material suitable for secondary processes such as painting and metal plating.

This material is already demonstrating value for 3D Systemsâ customers. âWe are using the Figure 4 Rigid Gray material to rapidly deliver functional parts for our consumer sporting goods lines, including ski helmet accessories, bicycle lighting covers, and sporting shoe soles and components,â said GrÃ©goire Mercusot, material engineer, Decathlon. âWe are very impressed with the performance of this material and the overall productivity of the Figure 4 solution. Out of the printer, parts display excellent dimensional accuracy and perfect quality, comparable to injection-molded plastics. The attractive grey color of the material is also ideal for highlighting fine surface details and texture-on-part.â

âOur customers lead their industries in innovation, and they are turning to us for support with increasingly complex applications,â said Dr. Edwin Hortelano, senior vice president, materials engineering & development, 3D Systems. âWeâre not only partnering with our customers to help them design the optimal solution to meet their application challenges, but in many cases, we are also developing new materials that deliver the unique mechanical properties required. Our materials scientists created these latest enhancements for our Figure 4 portfolio to help our customers produce parts that not only enhance performance but improve productivity. The combination of materials, 3D printing technology, software, and deep applications expertise allows 3D Systems to deliver industry-leading additive manufacturing solutions that accelerate time-to-market and enable competitive advantage.â

General availability of these materials is planned for the middle of June 2021. For more information on 3D Systemsâ complete plastic materials portfolio, please visit the companyâs website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon managementâs beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the companyâs beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the companyâs periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systemsâ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

