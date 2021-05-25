Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Washington Prime Group, Inc. Investors

Click here to join the caseâ

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Washington Prime Group, Inc. ("WPG" or "the Company") (: WPG) investors that acquired securities between November 5, 2020 and March 4, 2021. Â

WPG disclosed on February 16, 2021 that its operating partnership, Washington Prime Group, L.P. had âelected to withhold an interest payment of $23.2 million due on February 15, 2021 with respect to WPG L.P.âs outstanding Senior Notes due 2024,â and that âWPG L.P. has a 30-day grace period to make the interest payment before such non-payment constitutes an âevent of default.ââ The Company further advised that, in an event of default, certain counterparties to the senior notes âcould accelerate the outstanding indebtedness due . . . making such indebtedness due and payable, which would result in a cross-default with respect to some of WPG L.P.âs or the Companyâs other indebtedness.â

WPGâs stock price fell $4.59, or 38%, on this news to close at $7.49 per share on February 16, 2021, on unusually heavy volume.

Then, on March 4, 2021, it was reported by Bloomberg that WPG âis preparing a potential bankruptcy filing as time runs out to avert default after it skipped an interest payment on its debt, according to people with knowledge of the plans.â

On this news, the Companyâs stock price fell $3.77, or 60%, to close at $2.51 per share on March 4, 2021, on unusually heavy volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, WPG made materially misleading and/or false statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about WPGâs business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, WPG failed to disclose to investors: (1) that WPGâs financial condition was deteriorating substantially; (2) that, as a result, there was substantial uncertainty about the WPGâs ability to meet its capital structure obligations as they became due; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, WPGâs positive statements about the their business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

