Teledyne Imaging's new 2k and 4k line scan cameras deliver industry-leading performance in a compact package

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Linea Lite series line scan cameras more accessible than ever

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Imaging, a Teledyne Technologies [: TDY] company and global leader in machine vision, launches the Lineaâ¢ Lite family of line scan cameras built for a wide range of machine vision applications. The new Linea Lite cameras feature a 45% smaller footprint than the original Linea. Based on a new proprietary CMOS image sensor from Teledyne Imaging, it expands on the success of the original series of low-cost, high-value Linea line scan cameras.

Designed to suit many applications, the Linea Lite offers customers a choice between high full well mode or high responsivity mode, via easy to configure gain settings. The cameras are available in 2k and 4k resolutions, in monochrome and bilinear color. Linea Lite has all the essential line scan features, including multiple regions of interest, programmable coefficient sets, precision time protocol (PTP), and TurboDriveâ¢. With GigE interface and power over Ethernet (PoE), Linea Lite is an excellent fit for applications such as secondary battery inspection, optical sorting, printed materials inspection, packaging inspection, and many more.

âWe are thrilled to launch the new Linea Lite series of line scan cameras,â commented Mike Grodzki, Product Manager for Linea Lite. âThis new family combines everything weâve learned about machine vision over the years into a powerful and low-cost package.â

Key Features:

  • 7Âµm or 14Âµm pixels
  • 2k and 4k resolutions
  • Configurable full well
  • Precision time protocol
  • Selectable 8 or 12-bit output

Notes to Editors:
Teledyne ImagingÂ is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella.Â Teledyne ImagingÂ forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each otherâs strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

For more information, visitÂ www.teledyneimaging.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Geralyn Miller
Senior Manager, Global Media RelationsÂ 
Tel: +1-519-886-6001 ext. 2187
Email:Â [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da9f0699-625d-46d7-ac4c-0a74694056d8

