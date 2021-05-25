Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Enters into Letter of Intent for Strategic Cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Enters into Letter of Intent for Strategic Cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jiâan, Jiangxi, China, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the âCompanyâ) ( UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced that the Company entered into a letter of intent on April 23, 2021 (the âLOIâ) for strategic cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (âKPâ), a Japanese company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products.

Pursuant to the LOI, both parties agree to jointly establish a flagship store on global.jd.com, a popular e-commerce platform in China offering overseas products. The Company agrees to operate the flagship store as an exclusive distributor to sell KPâs products. The Company will distribute KP's products across the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets through international e-commerce channels, to create growth opportunities for both parties. In addition, both parties agree to jointly establish a medical product research and development center (the âCenterâ) to be named Universe Hanhe Medical Research Institute Co., Ltd. The Center will receive favorable policy treatment from the Chinese government. The Company will utilize its R&D capacity and medicinal resources, and KP agrees to employ its quality control standards and advanced technologies into the development of medical products.

As part of the LOI, upon achieving specific strategic goals, both parties will agree to jointly build a new manufacturing facility (the âFacilityâ) in accordance with the market access requirements from Japanâs Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Both parties will work together to ensure the Facility will be recognized as qualified foreign manufacturer of pharmaceutical products and make it a PMDA certified Chinese medicine brand.

Mr. Gang Lai, Chairman and CEO of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, commented, âWe are excited to entered into the LOI for strategic cooperation with KP. Taking advantage of the opportunity of our listing on Nasdaq, we look forward to starting our comprehensive cooperation with KP. We expect to create a Chinaâs âMedicine Valleyâ and make it a gathering platform for the healthcare industry.â

About Universe Pharmaceuticals INC

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, headquartered in Jiâan, Jiangxi, China, is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China. The Company specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The Company also distributes and sells biomedical drugs, medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the Companyâs products are sold in 30 provinces of China. For more information, visit the companyâs website atÂ http://www.universe-pharmacy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Companyâs registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Ascent Investors Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
President
Phone: 917-609-0333
Email:Â [email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0MTc2MSM0MTk4MzE5IzUwMDA3ODc1Mw==
ee458f22-c322-4996-9344-be18e9df8141
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment