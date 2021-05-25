Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ( AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today that Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on Avadelâs Investor Relations website, www.investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following the conference.

