Apollo Names Stephanie Drescher Chief Client and Product Development Officer and Establishes Dedicated Global Wealth Management Solutions

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, âApolloâ or the âFirmâ) today announced the elevation of Stephanie Drescher to Chief Client and Product Development Officer and the establishment of a dedicated Global Wealth Management Solutions (GWMS) vertical within Apolloâs Client and Product Solutions group (CPS). In this new role, Ms. Drescher will continue to oversee CPS while also spearheading the newly created GWMS vertical, which will seek to replicate the success of Apolloâs institutional platform and capitalize on a number of compelling opportunities as a result of the ongoing democratization of private markets.



Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, âGrowing our wealth management channel is a strategic imperative for the Firm. Individual investors are significantly under-penetrated in alternatives relative to institutions and Apollo can address these portfolio needs by providing access to high quality products that deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns. We believe Apollo is uniquely positioned to capture the macro trends, execute on our vision for the space and replicate the success of Apolloâs institutional platform. Stephanie is a proven leader who exemplifies our growth mindset and she has made countless contributions to the firm over the past 17 years that have both diversified our product offering and consistently delivered for our clients. Heather and Chris have been instrumental in the success of our sales and product functions over the past 13 years working closely with our institutional investors. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Stephanie, Heather and Chris in their new roles.â

Ms. Drescher said, âWe are committed to sharing the success of Apolloâs platform through a global approach to distribution and by expanding our investment offerings for an increasingly broad base of individual investors via a variety of wealth management channels. I look forward to designing new products and strategies and delivering Apolloâs differentiated, integrated platform to our investors across asset classes.â

The Firm plans to add incremental wealth management distribution and product development expertise globally, and this year hired Howard Nifoussi, Head of U.S. Wealth Management Distribution, to focus on Private Banks and Wires.

Ms. Drescher joined the Firm in 2004, most recently serving as Senior Partner and Global Head of CPS. She has led the Firmâs efforts for raising capital, managing limited partner relationships and designing products and strategies with investment teams. Ms. Drescher also serves on Apolloâs Management Committee.

Heather Berger and Chris Buchanan have been promoted to Senior Partner and Co-Leads of the Institutional Client and Product Solutions (ICPS) vertical within CPS, with responsibility for managing Apolloâs traditional institutional distribution channel and product. Heather Berger most recently served as Lead Product Specialist of CPS and Chris Buchanan was most recently Lead of The Americas and European Client Relationships.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $461 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com .

