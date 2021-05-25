Logo
Apollo Names Stephanie Drescher Chief Client and Product Development Officer and Establishes Dedicated Global Wealth Management Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Heather Berger and Chris Buchanan promoted to Co-Leads of Institutional Client and Product Solutions

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, âApolloâ or the âFirmâ) today announced the elevation of Stephanie Drescher to Chief Client and Product Development Officer and the establishment of a dedicated Global Wealth Management Solutions (GWMS) vertical within Apolloâs Client and Product Solutions group (CPS). In this new role, Ms. Drescher will continue to oversee CPS while also spearheading the newly created GWMS vertical, which will seek to replicate the success of Apolloâs institutional platform and capitalize on a number of compelling opportunities as a result of the ongoing democratization of private markets.

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, âGrowing our wealth management channel is a strategic imperative for the Firm. Individual investors are significantly under-penetrated in alternatives relative to institutions and Apollo can address these portfolio needs by providing access to high quality products that deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns. We believe Apollo is uniquely positioned to capture the macro trends, execute on our vision for the space and replicate the success of Apolloâs institutional platform. Stephanie is a proven leader who exemplifies our growth mindset and she has made countless contributions to the firm over the past 17 years that have both diversified our product offering and consistently delivered for our clients. Heather and Chris have been instrumental in the success of our sales and product functions over the past 13 years working closely with our institutional investors. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Stephanie, Heather and Chris in their new roles.â

Ms. Drescher said, âWe are committed to sharing the success of Apolloâs platform through a global approach to distribution and by expanding our investment offerings for an increasingly broad base of individual investors via a variety of wealth management channels. I look forward to designing new products and strategies and delivering Apolloâs differentiated, integrated platform to our investors across asset classes.â

The Firm plans to add incremental wealth management distribution and product development expertise globally, and this year hired Howard Nifoussi, Head of U.S. Wealth Management Distribution, to focus on Private Banks and Wires.

Ms. Drescher joined the Firm in 2004, most recently serving as Senior Partner and Global Head of CPS. She has led the Firmâs efforts for raising capital, managing limited partner relationships and designing products and strategies with investment teams. Ms. Drescher also serves on Apolloâs Management Committee.

Heather Berger and Chris Buchanan have been promoted to Senior Partner and Co-Leads of the Institutional Client and Product Solutions (ICPS) vertical within CPS, with responsibility for managing Apolloâs traditional institutional distribution channel and product. Heather Berger most recently served as Lead Product Specialist of CPS and Chris Buchanan was most recently Lead of The Americas and European Client Relationships.

About Apollo
Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $461 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apolloâs expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on managementâs beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words âbelieve,â âanticipate,â âestimate,â âexpect,â âintendâ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the section entitled âRisk Factorsâ in Apolloâs annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Apolloâs periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SECâs website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. Apollo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.

Contact Information
For Investors
Peter Mintzberg, Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0528
[email protected]

For Media
Joanna Rose, Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
[email protected]

