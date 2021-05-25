International Land Alliance and CleanSpark Provide Community Microgrid Update

Â Exclusive Agreement Provides Advanced Energy Solutions to ILAâs Plaza Bajamar

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, and SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. ( ILAL), (âILAâ), an international land investment and development firm, and CleanSpark, Inc. ( CLSK), (âCleanSparkâ), a diversified energy services and Bitcoin mining company, focused on solving modern energy challenges, are pleased to provide an update surrounding CleanSparkâs advanced solar-plus-storage power solutions at ILAâs Plaza Bajamar development.

CleanSpark serves as the exclusive partner for the engineering, design, development, and controls of all renewable energy solutions across ILAâs property portfolio.

âSolar is the premier electricity solution for sustainable housing and a key differentiating component for our developments in Baja California," said Roberto Valdes, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of ILA. âWith CleanSpark at the forefront of the microgrid and renewable energy applications industry, they continue to be an ideal partner for ILA as we complete the installation of renewable solar solutions on our Merlot model homes at Plaza Bajamar. CleanSparkâs team has been assisting ILA throughout the entire process, as we progress towards a self-sustaining community.â

âCleanSpark has redefined energy infrastructure for residential homes across North America, providing cost-effective solutions that enable truly sustainable development,â said Zach Bradford, Chief Executive Officer of CleanSpark. âWe have already successfully deployed a microgid on ILAâs model home and we are now moving to the next phase in which we will provide all of the units in ILAâs Plaza Bajamar community with solar microgrid installations which will be supported by our software solutions. We have been pleased with the progress of this mutually beneficial agreement with ILA, even in the face of a global pandemic. Our contracted agreement represents significant revenue potential for CleanSpark and allows ILA to realize its goal of providing affordable, environmentally sound housing to the Baja California region.â

The Plaza Bajamar community is located within the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned guarded and gated wine and golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean.

Pricing for this highly desired Merlot floorplan currently start at $199,000 with a variety of financing and payment options. Additionally, ILA is providing its shareholders a $10,000 promotional discount through the end of May 2021. Interested buyers and brokers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/. To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact Analo Valdes at [email protected] or (858) 900-8056.

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at [email protected] or visiting the Company's website at www.cleanspark.com.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. ( ILAL, Financial) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As itsâ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark, Inc. ( CLSK), a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software, controls, and technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. CleanSpark has a suite of software solutions that provides end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. CleanSpark's offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, custom hardware solutions, microgrid installation and implementation services, traditional data center services and software consulting services.

The Company and its subsidiaries also own and operate a fleet of Bitcoin miners at its facility outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information about CleanSpark, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its energy initiatives, deployment of miners, the growth of the facility and other statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: Expected sales of ILAâ real estate portfolio, the successful deployment of CleanSparkâs energy solutions for ILAâs intended applications, delays in equipment and products availability and delivery, the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, the fitness of Cleansparkâs energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, ongoing demand for the CleanSparkâs software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the CleanSpark and ILAâs Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

