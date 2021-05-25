Bioventus Study Shows Novel Placental Tissue Biologic Candidate Inhibited Inflammatory and Catabolic Responses In Vitro

DURHAM, N.C., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. ( BVS) (âBioventusâ or the âCompanyâ), a global leader in innovations for active healing, announced human placental tissue, prepared as a particulate composition, termed PTP-001, was shown to contain an array of beneficial growth factors, cytokines and anti-inflammatory molecules, which significantly reduced pain and cartilage degeneration in a rat osteoarthritis (OA) model. These findings were published on May 19, 2021 in Osteoarthritis and Cartilage available at https://www.oarsijournal.com/article/S1063-4584(21)00734-2/fulltext.



The in vivo activity of PTPâ001 on joint pain and histopathology was evaluated in a rat model of OA that was induced surgically by destabilization of the medial meniscus. In the model, PTPâ001 significantly reduced pain responses throughout six weeks postâdosing as compared to a saline treatment. The magnitude and duration of pain reduction following a single intra-articular treatment with PTPâ001 was comparable to that observed for animals treated with a corticosteroid (active control). For rats that received two doses of PTPâ001, administered two weeks apart, significant reductions in cartilage degeneration scores were also observed.

âWe believe that PTPâ001 represents a promising biologic candidate for osteoarthritis, with a multiâmodal potential mechanism of action that may contribute to symptom management and disease modification,â said Carl Flannery Senior Director, Scientific Affairs, Bioventus. âWe will continue with further research and development of PTPâ001, as we believe it represents a novel approach for the treatment of OA, and potentially other musculoskeletal conditions with unmet clinical need.â



Authors of this study include: Carl R. Flannery, Ph.D., Bioventus; Scott A. Seaman, Ph.D., Bioventus; Kelly E. Buddin B.S., Bioventus; Michael A. Nasert, B.A., MTF Biologics; Eric J. Semler, Ph.D., MTF Biologics; Kathryn L. Kelley, B.S.; University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Marc Long, Ph.D., MTF Biologics; Jacob Favret, B.S., Bolder BioPATH; Alessandra Pavesio, M.S., Bioventus; and Richard F. Loeser, M.D., University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment & joint preservation, restorative therapies and bone graft substitutes.. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

