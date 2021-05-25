Logo
Daktronics, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
BROOKINGS, S.D., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT) announced today it will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for all interested parties at 10:00 AM CDT that day.

Reece A. Kurtenbach, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call, which will contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

The conference call may be accessed by a dial-in number or via the Internet as follows:Â 
Â Wednesday, June 9 at 10:00 AM CDT
Â Dial-in number: 877-303-4382
Â Webcast: http://www.daktronics.com

ABOUT DAKTRONICS
Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units:Â Â Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at [email protected], call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, SD 57006-5128.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act.Â Â These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2020 fiscal year.Â Â Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel 605-692-0200
[email protected]


