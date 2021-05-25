Logo
KonaTel Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Revenue of $2.4 Million, Up 22%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 25, 2021

DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCMKTS: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Financial Summary and Recent Business Highlights

  • Revenues of $2.4 million, up 22% compared to the first quarter last year.
  • Gross profit of $911,000, up 19% compared to the first quarter last year.
  • Operating loss of $(230,000) compared to $(190,000) in the first quarter last year.
  • Net Loss of $(233,000) or $(0.01) per share, compared to net income of $101,000, inclusive of non-recurring, other income of $300,000, or $0.00 per share, in the first quarter last year.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the company's subsidiary, IM Telecom (d/b/a Infiniti Mobile), received approval to participate in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB) (www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit) established by Congress to provide temporary broadband data service to low-income American households impacted by COVID.

"Demand for telecommunications and data services continues to be robust as work-from-home trends persist, IoT (Internet of Things) wireless data opportunities increase and consumers seek faster, more reliable connectivity from the accelerating deployment of smart devices," stated KonaTel Chairman and CEO Sean McEwen. "We are increasing our internal infrastructure, primarily employed and contracted personnel, to expand our sales channel strategy to meet this growing demand and pursue additional opportunities to further scale the higher margin, Hosted Services segment of our business."

First Quarter Financial Detail (First Quarter of 2021 vs. First Quarter of 2020)

Revenues increased 22% to $2.4 million compared to $2.0 million, reflecting a 32% increase in Hosted Services revenues and a 14% increase in Mobile Services revenues.

Gross profit was $911,000, or 38.1% profit margin, compared to gross profit of $765,000, or 39.1% profit margin.

Total operating expenses were $1.1 million, up 19.5% compared to $995,000. This increase was primarily a result of infrastructure expansion, mostly payroll and operating & maintenance expenses to support growth.

Net loss was $(233,000), or $(0.01) per diluted share (based on 40.7 million weighted average shares) compared to net income of $101,000, or $0.00 per diluted share (based on 44.1 million weighted average shares), inclusive of non-operating, other income of $300,000 related to a legal settlement.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter with $569,000 in cash, compared to $715,000 in cash on December 31, 2020. Long term debt was $150,000 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/konatel-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301298252.html

SOURCE KonaTel, Inc.

