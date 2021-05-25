AutoNation Expands AutoNation USA Footprint to New Market

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN),Â America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, today announced the opening of AutoNation USA San Antonio, the first of five additional stores that the Company will open this year. AutoNation is targeting to have over 130 AutoNation USA stores in operation from coast-to-coast by the end of 2026. The AutoNation USA stores will continue to leverage the AutoNation brand, scale, and proven Customer-centric processes to capture a larger share of the used vehicle market.

"We are excited to welcome Customers to our newest AutoNation USA store in San Antonio. We are also excited to offer employment opportunities to the local market," said Steve Kwak, AutoNation USA President. Mr. Kwak went on to say, "Our responsibility is to provide a peerless Customer experience in San Antonio and support the community through our Drive Pink initiative. Drive Pink has raised nearly $27 million in the fight against cancer. AutoNation is committed to serving the local communities in which we serve."

AutoNation USA offers a 1Price Pre-Owned model that features low, haggle-free pricing and a customer-centric process that makes buying a pre-owned vehicle easy and allows customers to enjoy a peerless customer experience. Additionally, AutoNation offers "We'll Buy Your Car," which enables customers to sell their vehicles directly to AutoNation, with no purchase necessary.

AutoNation USA San Antonio is the first AutoNation store in the San Antonio, Texas market. The store is located at 15423 West I-10, San Antonio, TX 78249.Â AutoNation USA San Antonio is open Monday through Saturday 9am to 8pm, and closed on Sundays.



About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of March 31, 2021, AutoNation owned and operated 315 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $26 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation,Â where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonation-expands-autonation-usa-footprint-to-new-market-301298226.html

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.