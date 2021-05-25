Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Hold Its Second Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on July 27, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Hold Its Second Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on July 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PASADENA, Calif., May 25, 2021

PASADENA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:Â ARE) today announced that the company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), in conjunction with the release of its second quarter operating and financial results. Alexandria will release its operating and financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 26, 2021.

To participate in this conference call, dial (833)Â 366-1125 (U.S.) or (412)Â 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The live audio webcast can be accessed on the company's website at http://investor.are.com/webcasts. A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, through 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877)Â 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412)Â 317-0088 and enter access code 10156073.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visitÂ www.are.com.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President â Communications, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., (626)Â 788â5578, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY88075&sd=2021-05-25 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-to-hold-its-second-quarter-2021-operating-and-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-july-27-2021-301297925.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY88075&Transmission_Id=202105250830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY88075&DateId=20210525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment