Realogy Accelerates RealSure(SM) Expansion to Meet Consumer Demand; Six New U.S. Markets Launched Today

PR Newswire

MADISON, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, and Home Partners of America, a leading residential real estate investment and management company, today announced the accelerated expansion of real estate cash offer program RealSure. Launching in six new U.S. markets today, including Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, andSan Diego and well as Charlotte, North Carolina, and Charlestonand Columbia, South Carolina, RealSure is now available to home sellers in 21 major U.S. markets. More than 30,000 real estate agents across Realogy's Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate, CENTURY 21Â®, Coldwell BankerÂ®, CorcoranÂ®, ERAÂ®, and Sotheby's International RealtyÂ® brands have access to RealSure as a tool to help clients who have a qualified property sell and buy their home.

According to the National Association of REALTORSÂ®'s recent REALTORSÂ® Confidence Index, homes are typically selling within a record low average of 17 days, which has buyer competition intensifying with an average of five offers on every home sold.

"Low housing supply, combined with strong homebuyer demand, makes it more important than ever for consumers to have access to tools that increase their chances of successfully selling their current home and give them competitive confidence when buying a new home," said Kristin Aerts, vice president of consumer programs for Realogy. "Accelerating the pace of our expansion strategy for RealSure enables our affiliated agents to offer even more consumers the benefits they need now, with faster results. We look forward to growing within our existing 21 markets and delivering even more updates to RealSure in the near future."

John Powell, a Coldwell Banker Realty affiliated agent in Columbus, Ohio, worked with a client looking for a new home for more than a year, but because of ongoing bidding wars and a need to sell the current home, the client kept losing out on opportunities. "Once RealSure was available in our market, my client enrolled and accepted the cash offer, which was higher than the planned list price," said Powell. "With a solid cash offer in hand, my client was empowered to make a confident offer on a new home. The result was a winning offer and a happy new homeowner. RealSure is an absolute gamechanger for buyers in this competitive market."

The RealSure Solution

RealSure is designed to address the two questions consumers most often have when selling their home in today's competitive market: What is the best price I can sell for? Should I wait to look for my next home until my current home sells to strengthen my position to buy? Combined with the expert guidance of a real estate agent affiliated with one of Realogy's well-known brands, RealSure offers solutions with its two defining features:

RealSure Sell, bringing RealSure home sellers the certainty of a 45-day cash offer while they work with a trusted real estate agent to market their home for an even better offer to maximize the value of their current home; and

RealSure Buy, where the choice is up to the RealSure home sellers. Whether they accept the RealSure Cash Offer or a third-party offer, RealSure Buy's features position RealSure sellers to enhance their ability to purchase and move into a new home they love with ease including:

Assured Close : Extend RealSure's 45-day cash offer up to an additional 45 days, giving RealSure sellers the flexibility they need to close on a third party offer while having peace of mind if that deal falls through, they still have the RealSure Cash Offer available to keep them on track to sell their home and purchase a new one; andÂ Â

: Extend RealSure's 45-day cash offer up to an additional 45 days, giving RealSure sellers the flexibility they need to close on a third party offer while having peace of mind if that deal falls through, they still have the RealSure Cash Offer available to keep them on track to sell their home and purchase a new one; andÂ Â Flex Stay: RealSure sellers can stay in their current home for up to 30 days after closing their sale to RealSure while they prepare to move into their next home.

"Now more than ever, people are looking for flexibility and control when going through the home selling and buying process, and we are excited to continue bringing RealSure to markets that need the solution the program provides," said Tracey Jeter, vice president of sales and business development for Home Partners of America. "With the certainty that comes with a cash offer, RealSure offers the opportunity to work with a trusted real estate agent to weigh all of their options based on what works best for them."

RealSure is currently available in the cities of and metropolitan areas surrounding Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, San Antonio and San Diego as well as Sacramento, California; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Ft. Myers, Sarasota, Tampa, and Orlando, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; and Austin, Texas. For more information on RealSure, please visit www.RealSure.com.Â

About Realogy Holdings Corp.Â

Realogy (NYSE:â¯RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage,â¯relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate:â¯Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate,â¯CENTURY 21Â®,â¯Coldwell BankerÂ®,â¯Coldwell Banker CommercialÂ®,â¯CorcoranÂ®,â¯ERAÂ®, andâ¯Sotheby's International RealtyÂ®.â¯Using innovative technology, data and marketing products,â¯high-quality lead generation programs,â¯andâ¯best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 135,000 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of theâ¯World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated aâ¯Great Place to Workâ¯three years in a row and is one ofâ¯LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.Â

About Home Partners of America

Chicago-based Home Partners of America, Inc.Â is a private owner and operator of high-quality single-family retail homes dedicated to making living in a single-family home accessible for more people.Â Through their innovative Lease Purchase Program, Home Partners has provided access to single family housing for more than 19,000 households all across the country. Home Partners is a dynamic leader in today's single-family housing market providing home seekers, sellers, and their agents with a range of integrated financial options that limit their risk and help them move forward.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-accelerates-realsuresm-expansion-to-meet-consumer-demand-six-new-us-markets-launched-today-301298457.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.