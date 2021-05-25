Eastman expands capacity to produce Naia™ cellulosic yarn

PR Newswire

BARCELONA, Spain, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To serve rapidly growing customer demand, global specialty materials providerÂ EastmanÂ (NYSE: EMN) is increasing its capacity to produce Naiaâ¢ filament yarn at its Barcelona, S.L., site by 30% by mid-2021 and more than 50% by the end of 2022.

"The growing importance of sustainability and circularity as key market drivers is accelerating adoption of sustainable fibers. As a result, Naiaâ¢ cellulosic filament yarn is gaining a lot of traction among our customers," said Burt A. Capel, Eastman vice president and general manager of fibers.

"Our vision is to make sustainable fashion accessible to all, and we have a very committed team at our Barcelona site actively working to bring this expansion onstream as soon as possible to serve our customers across the globe," Capel added.

The expansion will support new brand adoptions of Naiaâ¢ in womenswear fashion, where there is a growing demand for sustainable fibers.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visitÂ www.eastman.com.

