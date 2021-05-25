Eastman expands capacity to produce Naia™ cellulosic yarn

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eastman expands capacity to produce Naia™ cellulosic yarn

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Demand for sustainable fibers leads to strong Naiaâ¢ growth in textiles segments

PR Newswire

BARCELONA, Spain, May 25, 2021

BARCELONA, Spain, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To serve rapidly growing customer demand, global specialty materials providerÂ EastmanÂ (NYSE: EMN) is increasing its capacity to produce Naiaâ¢ filament yarn at its Barcelona, S.L., site by 30% by mid-2021 and more than 50% by the end of 2022.

Eastman_Barcelona_Site__1.jpg

"The growing importance of sustainability and circularity as key market drivers is accelerating adoption of sustainable fibers. As a result, Naiaâ¢ cellulosic filament yarn is gaining a lot of traction among our customers," said Burt A. Capel, Eastman vice president and general manager of fibers.

"Our vision is to make sustainable fashion accessible to all, and we have a very committed team at our Barcelona site actively working to bring this expansion onstream as soon as possible to serve our customers across the globe," Capel added.

The expansion will support new brand adoptions of Naiaâ¢ in womenswear fashion, where there is a growing demand for sustainable fibers.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visitÂ www.eastman.com.

Media contact:

NA: Laura Mansfield, APR +1 (865) 599.9968 [email protected]
EMEA: ValeÌrie Moriez +33 (0)6 87 200 810 / [email protected]
Baptiste Depois +33 (0)6 14 204 414 / [email protected]

Naia_from_Eastman_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL86499&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastman-expands-capacity-to-produce-naia-cellulosic-yarn-301298082.html

SOURCE Naia

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL86499&Transmission_Id=202105250841PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL86499&DateId=20210525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment