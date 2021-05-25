Esports Technologies Launches On Google Play Store With Esports Games App

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. Â (Nasdaq: EBET), a global provider of advanced electronic sports wagering products and technology, today announced the launch of its app, Esports Games , providing tournament prediction and trivia games for esports fans worldwide, on the Google Play store in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.



New Esports Games App Enables Players to 'Win Like the Pros' by Predicting Tournament Results

The new platform consists of two types of engagement games, focused on esports content: tournament predictions and trivia. Qualified players are expected to be able to enter and participate for free. For trivia contests players can answer questions to score points and achieve placement on a global leaderboard. Similarly, the prediction game allows players to predict the outcomes of live-esports match events. Examples of outcomes that can be predicted would be, "Which team may get the first kill in the match" or "What could the final match score be." Players who correctly predict the outcome of the game are also eligible to win prizes totaling the equivalent value of the prize pool of the actual event or tournaments they are predicting.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "The esports market is a passionate, global community. Our goal with this app is to empower the community and provide an avenue for fans to immerse themselves and engage with major live events, like the International or MSI. Fans are now able to make real-time predictions as to what could happen next in the game, competing against fans across the globe. Simultaneously, fans may showcase their esports knowledge to rise to the top of a global leaderboard and earn great prizes while proving their knowledge and expertise."

Esports Technologies selected a leading free-to-play platform, Splash Tech, to help develop the Esports Games App. Adam Wilson, CEO, Splash Tech, said, "We couldn't be prouder to be powering Esports Games for Esports Technologies. We share their vision of powering the world's first dedicated free-to-play esports predictor app, bringing esports to the mass market."

Players can answer trivia and make predictions on the following games: League of Legends, Dota 2, Counterstrike: GO, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Valorant, and Overwatch.

To learn more about Esports Games, click here . To download it from the Google Play store, click here .



About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing ground-breaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.



For more information, visit:Â https://esportstechnologies.com

