Real Estate Cash Offer Program RealSure(SM) Now Available in Charlotte, North Carolina

MADISON, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, and Home Partners of America, a leading residential real estate investment and management company, today announced the continued expansion of real estate cash offer program RealSure to Charlotte, North Carolinaarea home sellers who have a qualified property and work with a participating Realogy brand-affiliated real estate agent.Â Part of a broader 2021 expansion strategy, Charlotte is one of 21 total U.S. markets offering RealSure today.

RealSure is designed to address the two questions consumers most often have when selling their home in today's competitive market: What is the best price I can sell for? Should I wait to look for my next home until my current home sells to strengthen my position to buy? Combined with the expert guidance of a Realogy affiliated real estate agent from one of its well-known brands, RealSure offers solutions with its two defining features:

RealSure Sell,Â bringing RealSure home sellers the certainty of a 45-day cash offer while they work with a trusted real estate agent to market their home for an even better offer to maximize the value of Â their current home; and

RealSure Buy, where the choice is up to the RealSure home sellers. Whether they accept the RealSure Cash Offer or a third-party offer, RealSure Buy's features Â position RealSure sellers to enhance their ability to purchase and move into a new home they love with ease including:

Assured Close : Extend RealSure's 45-day cash offer up to an additional 45 days, giving RealSure sellers the flexibility they need to close on a third party offer while having peace of mind if that deal falls through, they still have RealSure's cash offer available to keep them on track to sell their home and purchase a new one; andÂ Â

Flex Stay: RealSure sellers can stay in their current home for up to 30 days after closing their sale to RealSure while they prepare to move into their next home.

"In a tight real estate market like Charlotte where homes are changing hands at a much higher and faster rate, RealSure will bring home sellers instant tools to sell their current home and be more competitive buyers to secure that next home they love," said Kristin Aerts, vice president of consumer programs for Realogy. "RealSure not only provides home sellers the advantage of a cash offer to let them start looking for their next dream home with confidence, but the program's added benefits allow sellers to make competitive offers on their dream home as if the equity in their existing home is in their hand."

"Now more than ever, people are looking for flexibility and control when going through the home selling and buying process, and we are excited to introduce RealSure to the Charlotte region as a solution that does just that," said Tracey Jeter, vice president of sales and business development for Home Partners of America. "RealSure provides not only the certainty that comes with a cash offer but also the opportunity to work with a trusted real estate agent to weigh all of their options based on what works best for them."

RealSure is currently available in the cities of and metropolitan areas surrounding Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, San Antonio and San Diego as well as Sacramento, California; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Ft. Myers, Sarasota, Tampa, and Orlando, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; and Austin, Texas. For more information on RealSure, please visit www.RealSure.com.Â

About Realogy Holdings Corp.Â Â

Realogy (NYSE:â¯RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage,â¯relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, RealogyÂ supportedÂ approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020.Â The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate:â¯Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate,â¯CENTURY 21Â®,â¯Coldwell BankerÂ®,â¯Coldwell Banker CommercialÂ®,â¯CorcoranÂ®,â¯ERAÂ®, andâ¯Sotheby's International RealtyÂ®.â¯Using innovative technology, data and marketing products,â¯high-quality lead generation programs,â¯andâ¯best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of itsÂ approximately 191,700Â independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 135,000 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helpingÂ them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of theâ¯World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated aâ¯Great Place to Workâ¯three years in a row and is one ofâ¯LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.Â Â

About Home Partners of AmericaÂ

Chicago-based Home Partners of America, Inc. Â is a private owner and operator of high-quality single-family retail homes dedicated to making living in a single-family home accessible for more people.Â Through their innovative Lease Purchase Program, Home Partners has provided access to single family housing for more than 19,000 households all across the country. Home Partners is a dynamic leader in today's single-family housing market providing home seekers, sellers, and their agents with a range of integrated financial options that limit their risk and help them move forward.Â

