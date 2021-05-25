WOW! Prepares to Support Its Markets in Anticipation of Active 2021 Hurricane Season

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WOW! Prepares to Support Its Markets in Anticipation of Active 2021 Hurricane Season

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Broadband provider hardens network and shares preparation tips for residents in south and southeastern footprint

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 25, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company is preparing for the upcoming 2021 hurricane season by hardening its network, testing resiliency and updating crisis and business continuity plans in its southern markets. With reports of an increase in storm activity this year, WOW! is working to ensure its emergency response teams are prepared to quickly address service interruptions that may result from storms.

WOW_On_White_Logo.jpg

Hurricane season officially starts on June 1, but many weather forecasters are pointing to an early start to the season with tropical storm Andres having made landfall earlier this month. As a result, WOW! is encouraging residents to fully prepare for an early and active hurricane season. When a storm is imminent, WOW! will mobilize mission critical teams and resources to respond to any reported outages as quickly as possible, as soon as it's safe to do so. Â 

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made people more reliant on the internet than ever before, making any outages, especially those caused by natural disasters, even more catastrophic," said Ed Sesi, vice president of operations for WOW!. "That is why WOW! is thinking ahead and preparing our systems for if and when we need to take action to support residents and communities to ensure they remain connected to their world."

WOW! is also sharing tips and important information with its customers and residents in WOW!'s southern markets in anticipation of storms this hurricane season.

WOW! Hurricane and Tropical Storm Tips:

  • The most effective way for residents to receive real-time updates on their WOW! services in areas impacted by a hurricane or tropical storm is to visit wowway.com or to call 1-855-4-WOW-WAY.
  • WOW! recommends residents preload the wowway.com website on their mobile devices prior to any storm and have the WOW! customer service phone number 1-855-4-WOW-WAY written down in the event they need to report an outage.
  • Program emergency contact numbers and e-mail addresses into your phone including the police and fire departments, nearest hospital and important friends or family members.
  • Keep mobile devices fully charged and dry while electrical power is still functional. Have a backup power supply, like a car charger or a portable battery, if possible and a safe, dry place to keep devices. Plastic bags can be utilized for additional protection from water damage.
  • If you are likely to lose electrical power, WOW! recommends unplugging equipment or using surge protectors to protect devices from damage when power is restored.
  • If customers have electrical power but WOW! service is not functional, WOW! recommends that customers restart or reset devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized seven times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last three consecutive years. VisitÂ wowway.com for more information.

favicon.png?sn=SF88596&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-prepares-to-support-its-markets-in-anticipation-of-active-2021-hurricane-season-301298583.html

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF88596&Transmission_Id=202105250900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF88596&DateId=20210525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment