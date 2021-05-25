Update From the CEO Dr. John Burba

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Update From the CEO Dr. John Burba

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: IBAT) (FSE: 8RE). Recently, two former employees of the Company filed an action against IBAT in United States federal court for alleged wrongful dismissal and breach of the Share Exchange Agreement ("Exchange Agreement", see news release April 13, 2018).Â  The employees were dismissed for cause, and accordingly, the Company believes that the allegations set forth in the complaint are not material and are without merit.Â  The Company intends to vigorously defend the suit.Â Â 

International_Battery_Metals_Ltd__Update_From_the_CEO_Dr__John_B.jpg

The Plaintiffs are also seeking the issuance of additional shares under the terms of the Exchange Agreement in respect of subsequent patents filed by the Company. All Company obligations to issue the shares have previously been fully disclosed by the Company in its public filings. The Company intends to honor any obligation to issue shares once all relevant parties have performed all triggering obligations, without challenge.

The Company has become aware of certainÂ rumors and accusations circulating on the internet against Dr. Burba and the Company concerning its rights to certain patents and technology.Â  Â After careful review of our patent applications, the inventorship issues and the applications' assignment history, the Company is convinced that the inventorship and field of use of IBAT's patent portfolio is not in jeopardy as has been falsely reported on the Internet.Â  To state this more succinctly, we are convinced that IBAT holds all necessary right to execute on its business plan and all current and future projects.

The Company cautions investors not to rely on unsubstantiated claims made by irresponsible third parties on the internet.

Dr. Burba stated "Our attorneys are dealing with this complaint, and management continues its work to create a great company for its shareholders".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. John Burba"

Dr. John Burba, President CEO & Director
Tel: (778) 939-4228

Forwardâlooking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forwardâlooking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forwardâlooking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forwardâlookingÂ statements.

favicon.png?sn=VA88934&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-from-the-ceo-dr-john-burba-301298602.html

SOURCE International Battery Metals Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA88934&Transmission_Id=202105250900PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA88934&DateId=20210525
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment