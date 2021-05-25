The Year's Biggest Slot Game, Buffalo Link™ from Aristocrat Gaming™, Arrives at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

PR Newswire

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â That thundering sound you hear is a stampede of players herding to play the year's biggest slot game, Buffalo Linkâ¢ from Aristocrat Gamingâ¢, and now the game has arrived at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. The casino is the first location in Florida to receive the new title.

"We're ecstatic to add Buffalo Link to the lineup of slot games on our casino floor," said Keith Burza, Vice President of Slot Operations at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. "This combination of two player favorites is another way we can provide our guests with a thrilling gaming experience!"

Aristocrat Gaming's Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Business Analytics Jon Hanlin said, "We are excited to bring Buffalo Link to the gaming industry. This is an incredibly fun game that fans of Buffalo, Lightning Link and Dragon Link will love, and we are delighted to celebrate its arrival at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood."

Housed on Aristocrat's all-new MarsXâ¢ Portrait cabinet, Buffalo Link combines the thrill and functionality of Aristocrat's legendary Lighting Linkâ¢ and Dragon Linkâ¢ games with the theme and features of the gaming industry's most recognized slot brand â Buffaloâ¢.

Buffalo Link is a landmark combination of innovation and player-favorites. The game introduces the Hold & Spinâ¢ functionality and five denomination sets to the Buffalo brand. Staying true to the legacy of Buffalo, Buffalo Link retains its classic Free Games feature along with exciting, new enhancements.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO HOLLYWOOD

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship casino resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This world-renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion on Oct. 24, 2019.Â New offerings include 638 upscale guestrooms in the first-everÂ Guitar Hotel, 168 luxury guestrooms and unique swim-up suites in the adjacent Oasis Tower at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and 465 newly redesigned guestrooms in Hard Rock Hotel for a combined room count of 1,271 throughout the resort. Additional Â amenities include the lush, "Bora Bora" style lagoon with private cabanas and butler service; a 42,000 square-foot Rock SpaÂ® & Salon; a 13.5-acre recreational water experience for swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding; 19 dining outlets and 20 bars and lounges; an expansive gaming floor with 3,100 slots, 195 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space including a 38,000 square-foot, carpeted exhibition hall; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. The highly anticipated Hard Rock Live entertainment venue with a 7,000-person capacity, will showcase A-list entertainers, comedy acts, Broadway performances, sporting events and live broadcast productions. The integrated resort is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood SeminoleÂ Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441), and is 10 minutes from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and 30 minutes from downtown Miami and Miami International Airport. For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

Media Contacts:Â

For Aristocrat:

Meghan Sleik, [email protected]

Paul Speirs-Hernandez, [email protected]

For Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood:

Teresa Shum, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-years-biggest-slot-game-buffalo-link-from-aristocrat-gaming-arrives-at-seminole-hard-rock-hotel--casino-hollywood-301298438.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.