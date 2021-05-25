Logo
Sezzle Available on Lamps Plus for Buy Now, Pay Later Payment Option

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nation's Largest Specialty Lighting Retailer Pursues Opportunities to Grow Sales Among Millennials and Gen Z

- Recognized as a top 10 housewares/home furnishings retailer by Digital Commerce 360 in 2020, Lamps Plus selects Sezzle's payment solution to engage a younger audience and ease financial burdens of new homeowners.

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) â Sezzle, a leading buy now, pay later company, today announced a new partnership with Lamps Plus, the nation's largest specialty lighting retailer. As part of its initial roll out, Lamps Plus is now offering Sezzle exclusively as a flexible payment option to its online customers at LampsPlus.com, who canÂ choose to pay for products in four interest-free installments over six weeks with no impact to their credit score.

LampsPlus_and_Sezzle_Partnership.jpg

Nation's Largest Specialty Lighting Retailer Pursues Opportunities to Grow Sales Among Millennials and Gen Z

Sezzle offers Lamps Plus a bridge to millions of shoppers who prefer an interest-free option over fee-bearing credit cards. Sezzle's Millennial and Gen Z shoppers represent a demographic that Lamps Plus is eager to grow. Lamps Plus also sees Sezzle's payment options appealing to all new homeowners who need a financial break while being saddled with large renovation and moving expenses.

"Lamps Plus chose Sezzle as a buy now, pay later financing option to offer customers flexibility through a myriad of payment options," Lamps Plus President Clark Linstone said. "Sezzle's payment flexibility makes Lamps Plus a more enticing shopping option for savvy, home image conscious Millennials and Gen Z customers."

"Lamps Plus offers a substantial value to Sezzle," said Sezzle President Paul Paradis. "Our customers will be excited to use Sezzle at Lamps Plus. Additionally, Sezzle attracts engaged shoppers, resulting in increased sales, larger basket sizes and higher conversion for Lamps Plus."

Sezzle's differentiation is in enabling users to budget responsibly, increase buying power and build credit via Sezzle Up, a feature that gives users the ability to report payment history to credit bureaus and build their credit scores. With Sezzle Up, SezzleÂ  is offered as a way to provide resources for Sezzle users to learn how they can proactively and responsibly manage their personal finances through digital content.

Sezzle will feature Lamps Plus among retail partners in both its app and online shopping directory.

About Lamps Plus

Established in 1976 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Lamps Plus is the nation's largest specialty lighting retailer, operating a thriving e-commerce business along with 36 stores in the western United States. Lamps Plus carries a full range of lighting and home furnishings, including exclusive patented designs and artisan-made customizable shades and lamps. The company's American Lighting Association-trained staff provides expert advice.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at more than 34,000 retailers. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

Sezzle US Â Media Contact:
Erin Foran
[email protected]

Lamps Plus Media Contact:
Eric Wein
[email protected]

Sezzle_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG88227&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sezzle-available-on-lamps-plus-for-buy-now-pay-later-payment-option-301298257.html

SOURCE Sezzle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG88227&Transmission_Id=202105250807PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG88227&DateId=20210525
