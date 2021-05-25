Logo
Cansortium Sets First Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Friday, May 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Fla., May 25, 2021

MIAMI, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluentâ¢ brand, will hold a conference call on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Cansortium management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Friday, May 28, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-319-4610
International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340
Conference ID: 10014932
Link: Cansortium Q1 2021 Webcast

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (949) 200-4603.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.getfluent.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.
Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluentâ¢ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U", respectively, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

favicon.png?sn=VA88628&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cansortium-sets-first-quarter-2021-conference-call-for-friday-may-28-at-430-pm-et-301298194.html

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA88628&Transmission_Id=202105250830PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA88628&DateId=20210525
