American Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey Purchases MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System

CLEVELAND, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that American Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, has purchased a MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system to expand their radiotherapy and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) programs. The MD Anderson Radiation Treatment Center at the American Hospital offers world-class, cutting-edge technology to facilitate customized approaches to each patient's diagnosis and treatment.

The addition of MRIdian further supports American Hospital's mission by enabling personalized on-table adaptive radiotherapy to address daily anatomical changes. MRIdian will enable American Hospital to offer the latest MRI-guided radiation therapy technology to patients throughout the region seeking personalized treatment for cancers including lung, liver, prostate, pancreas, and breast.Â

"As one of the pioneers in SBRT, we selected MRIdian as the next logical step in maintaining and advancing our precision radiotherapy program. MRIdian will allow us to adapt and customize doses with tighter margins and deliver ablative treatments to treat tumors in difficult sites while minimizing associated toxicities," said Professor UÄur Selek, M.D., FASTRO, head of the radiation oncology department at American Hospital.

"We are pleased to welcome American Hospital to the global community of centers adopting MRIdian to offer personalized treatment to a broader population of cancer patients, including those who were previously considered untreatable," said Martin Fuss, M.D., chief medical officer at ViewRay. "As a member of the MD Anderson Cancer Network, American Hospital has a reputation for offering the most innovative treatment options available. The addition of MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy further advances their position as a leader in cancer care."

The MRIdian system provides oncologists outstanding anatomical visualization through diagnostic-quality MR images and the ability to adapt to the targeted cancer in real-time. This combination allows physicians to define tight treatment margins based on the daily anatomy to support the delivery of ablative radiation doses in five or fewer treatment sessions, without relying on fiducial markers. By enabling continuous tracking of the target and surrounding healthy tissue, MRIdian facilitates the automatic gating of the radiation beam if the target moves outside the user-defined margins. This allows for delivery of the prescribed dose to the target, while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and critical structures, which results in minimizing toxicities typically associated with conventional radiation therapy.

More than 12,500 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 42 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

ViewRay is a medical device manufacturer and cannot and does not recommend specific treatment approaches. Individual results may vary. The results described herein may not be predictive.

To learn more about American Hospital: https://www.linkedin.com/company/amerikan-hastanesi_2/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, anticipated future orders and ViewRay's anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

