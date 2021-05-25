S&P Global Ratings Joins Cyber Crossroads in Emphasizing Importance of Cyber Risk Governance

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings is pleased to join the Cyber Crossroads conference (event) to be held today and support the launch of its upcoming reportÂ on best practices in cyber governance. Both the event and report are free and open to the public. Â

"Together, we are leveraging the learnings of world-class academics to highlight the relevancy and efficacy of robust cyber risk governance," said Chris Heusler, Global Chief Commercial Officer, S&P Global Ratings. "This research helps sharpen the focus on governance standards that may set organizations apart from their peers in terms of cyber risk preparedness and readiness."

Cyber Crossroads, a not for profit, research collective spanning experts from across the world in both academia and corporations, has been working on defining a governance process and framework for Boards of organizations to follow around Cybersecurity along with diagnostic tools for Boards and Management.

Organizational structures, risk management cultures, vendor management and stakeholder engagement can all materially impact the cyber risk posture of management teams and boards of directors. As the number of cyber-related incidents continues to escalate, the standardization of reporting and management of this now-mainstream risk type require the attention of all market participants.

S&P Global Ratings, through its ESG Evaluations, has showcased the criticality of governance when assessing organizations and is committed to providing intelligence that is essential for companies, governments, and individuals to make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Ratings leaders speaking at today's Cyber Crossroads conference include Chris Heusler, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Lapo Guadagnuolo, Team Manager, Credit Criteria Methodologies, and Simon Ashworth, Chief Analytical Officer, Insurance.

To read more on S&P Global's cyber governance research and insights, go to www.spglobal.com/ratings.

This report does not constitute a rating action.

S&P Global Ratings is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).

