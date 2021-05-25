Logo
A Trio of Stocks for GARP Investors

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

There are investors who believe growth is important as long as you do not pay too much for it. Such investors are looking for the union of growth and value in stocks when they screen the market.

Below are the five most-used fundamental indicators that "growth at a reasonable price," aka "GARP" investors, refer to when they appraise the outlook of a stock:

  1. Trailing 12-month and forward PEG ratios less than or equal to 2.
  2. A more than 5% yearly average increase in the trailing 12-month net income margin over the past five years.
  3. Earnings are projected to increase more than 10% every year for the next five years.
  4. A positive trend in trailing 12-month operating income over the past five years.
  5. A price-earnings ratio less than or equal to 25.

Thus, GARP investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they meet the above criteria.

Sony Group Corp

The first stock GARP investors may want to consider is Sony Group Corp (

SONY, Financial), a Tokyo, Japan-based global consumer electronics company.

The stock closed at $96.78 per share on Monday for a market cap of $119.93 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 11.22. The trailing 12-month PEG ratio was 0.72 and the forward PEG ratio was 0.94, based on a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 15.20% and a projected five-year earnings per share growth rate of 11.60%.

The net income margin (13.02% as of the March 2021 quarter) increased by about 60% per annum over the past five years, while the operating income ($9.061 billion as of the March 2021 quarter) increased by more than 24% per annum over the same period.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

The share price has climbed 55.64% over the past year, fluctuating in a 52-week range of $62.02 to $118.5.

1397183703439921152.png

Southern Copper Corp

The second stock GARP investors may want to consider is Southern Copper Corp (

SCCO, Financial), a Phoenix, Arizona-based miner, explorer, smelter and refiner of copper in South America and Mexico.

The stock closed at $68.05 per share on Monday for a market cap of $52.61 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 24.84. The trailing 12-month PEG ratio was 1.55 and the forward PEG ratio was 2, based on a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 16% and a projected five-year EPS growth rate of 12.1%.

The net income margin (24.09% as of the March 2021 quarter) rose by more than 9.5% per annum over the past five years, while the operating income ($3.939 billion as of the March 2021 quarter) increased by about 18% per annum.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

The share price has increased by nearly 90% over the past year, fluctuating in a 52-week range of $35.45 to $83.29.

1397183809086050304.png

T. Rowe Price Group Inc

The third stock that GARP investors may want to consider is T. Rowe Price Group Inc (

TROW, Financial), a Baltimore, Maryland-based asset management company providing its services to individual and institutional investors as well as retirement plans, financial brokers and institutions.

The stock closed at $187.88 per share on Monday for a market cap of $42.62 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 15.95. The trailing 12-month PEG ratio was 1.48 and the forward PEG ratio was 1.16, based on a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 10.80% and a projected five-year earnings per share growth rate of 13.74%.

The net income margin (42.29% as of the March 2021 quarter) rose by about 7% per annum over the past five years, while the operating income ($2.932 billion as of the March 2021 quarter) increased by about 8.5% per annum.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10 to the company.

The share price has gained 56.50% over the past year, fluctuating in a 52-week range of $117.13 to $193.26.

1397183924605571072.png

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

