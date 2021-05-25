Boeing: 6th Consecutive Quarterly Loss Puts Debt Burden in Focus

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Boeing: 6th Consecutive Quarterly Loss Puts Debt Burden in Focus

Persistent cash outflows have continued to deplete the aerospace giant's financial resources

Author's Avatar
John Engle
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

On April 28, the Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) announced its sixth consecutive quarterly loss. Boeing has struggled to climb out of the deep earnings hole created in large part by the lengthy grounding and forced redesign of the 737 MAX. The next-generation passenger aircraft that was meant to be a key profit center for the venerable aerospace company. Instead, it has proved a costly millstone.

All is not doom and gloom, despite the latest quarterly result, however. With the 737 MAX back in service, analysts sound increasingly optimistic about Boeing's future, as does company management, which has likewise signaled better times ahead. But that bright future depends on Boeing righting its financial ship. That could prove difficult if Boeing fails to get its ballooning debt burden under control.

Another quarter, another net loss

Last month, as Boeing's first-quarter earnings date drew close, many analysts and investors expressed hope for a respite after the fourth quarter, which saw the company post a shocking $11.9 billion net loss after booking a number of big charges.

While few analysts held out hope for a return to the black in the first quarter, most expected a considerable reduction in red ink. Alas, while Boeing did manage to avoid a repeat of the fourth-quarter bloodbath, posting a net loss of $561 million, it fell short of analysts' expectations in terms of core earnings. The company reported a core operating loss of $353 million, significantly worse than the analyst consensus of $275 million.

Despite falling short of expectations in the first quarter, Boeing management continued to paint an optimistic picture. CEO David Calhoun sounded practically ebullient in his statement accompanying the latest earnings report:

"I am proud of the progress our global team made across our business in the first quarter as we continued to transform our enterprise, strengthen our safety processes, and sustain critical investments for our future. While the global pandemic continues to challenge the overall market environment, we view 2021 as a key inflection point for our industry as vaccine distribution accelerates and we work together across government and industry to help enable a robust recovery."

Growing debt burden, mounting anxiety

As Boeing seeks to regain its operational footing, it cannot afford to ignore its financial issues. In order to weather six quarterly losses in a row, Boeing has had to add to an already worrying pile of debt. Thankfully, it managed to hold debt levels steady in the first quarter, with net debt of $63.6 billion as it was at the end of the prior period. But that was only part of the story. Per the first-quarter earnings press release:

"Cash and investments in marketable securities decreased to $21.9 billion, compared to $25.6 billion at the beginning of the quarter, primarily driven by operating cash outflows. The company refinanced $9.8 billion of debt in the quarter. Additionally, the company increased its revolving credit facilities by $5.3 billion to a total of $14.8 billion, which remain undrawn."

While Boeing managed to avoid adding to its debt pile last quarter, its cash reserves fell 14.5%. Clearly, the company can ill afford many more losing quarters. Turning around its troubled passenger aircraft segment is especially imperative, a point underlined by the relative sluggishness of its defense business in the second quarter so far.

There are some promising signs for Boeing, such as Reuters' May 21 report that recovering airline passenger demand has prompted plans to increase 737 MAX production volume to 42 units per month in 2022. Such a recovery would certain help to bridge the current gulf in Boeing's finances.

My take

If 2021 is to be a true inflection point for Boeing, it will have to demonstrate meaningful progress across a wide range of programs. Moreover, it will have to exercise considerable financial discipline if it hopes to limit further erosion of its already diminished cash reserves.

In my view, Boeing still has a lot to prove before investors can trust it again. Whether the company can deliver on its promises remains to be seen.

Disclosure: No positions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment