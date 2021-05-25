Boeing: 6th Consecutive Quarterly Loss Puts Debt Burden in Focus

On April 28, the Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) announced its sixth consecutive quarterly loss. Boeing has struggled to climb out of the deep earnings hole created in large part by the lengthy grounding and forced redesign of the 737 MAX. The next-generation passenger aircraft that was meant to be a key profit center for the venerable aerospace company. Instead, it has proved a costly millstone.

All is not doom and gloom, despite the latest quarterly result, however. With the 737 MAX back in service, analysts sound increasingly optimistic about Boeing's future, as does company management, which has likewise signaled better times ahead. But that bright future depends on Boeing righting its financial ship. That could prove difficult if Boeing fails to get its ballooning debt burden under control.

Another quarter, another net loss

Last month, as Boeing's first-quarter earnings date drew close, many analysts and investors expressed hope for a respite after the fourth quarter, which saw the company post a shocking $11.9 billion net loss after booking a number of big charges.

While few analysts held out hope for a return to the black in the first quarter, most expected a considerable reduction in red ink. Alas, while Boeing did manage to avoid a repeat of the fourth-quarter bloodbath, posting a net loss of $561 million, it fell short of analysts' expectations in terms of core earnings. The company reported a core operating loss of $353 million, significantly worse than the analyst consensus of $275 million.

Despite falling short of expectations in the first quarter, Boeing management continued to paint an optimistic picture. CEO David Calhoun sounded practically ebullient in his statement accompanying the latest earnings report:

"I am proud of the progress our global team made across our business in the first quarter as we continued to transform our enterprise, strengthen our safety processes, and sustain critical investments for our future. While the global pandemic continues to challenge the overall market environment, we view 2021 as a key inflection point for our industry as vaccine distribution accelerates and we work together across government and industry to help enable a robust recovery."

Growing debt burden, mounting anxiety

As Boeing seeks to regain its operational footing, it cannot afford to ignore its financial issues. In order to weather six quarterly losses in a row, Boeing has had to add to an already worrying pile of debt. Thankfully, it managed to hold debt levels steady in the first quarter, with net debt of $63.6 billion as it was at the end of the prior period. But that was only part of the story. Per the first-quarter earnings press release:

"Cash and investments in marketable securities decreased to $21.9 billion, compared to $25.6 billion at the beginning of the quarter, primarily driven by operating cash outflows. The company refinanced $9.8 billion of debt in the quarter. Additionally, the company increased its revolving credit facilities by $5.3 billion to a total of $14.8 billion, which remain undrawn."

While Boeing managed to avoid adding to its debt pile last quarter, its cash reserves fell 14.5%. Clearly, the company can ill afford many more losing quarters. Turning around its troubled passenger aircraft segment is especially imperative, a point underlined by the relative sluggishness of its defense business in the second quarter so far.

There are some promising signs for Boeing, such as Reuters' May 21 report that recovering airline passenger demand has prompted plans to increase 737 MAX production volume to 42 units per month in 2022. Such a recovery would certain help to bridge the current gulf in Boeing's finances.

My take

If 2021 is to be a true inflection point for Boeing, it will have to demonstrate meaningful progress across a wide range of programs. Moreover, it will have to exercise considerable financial discipline if it hopes to limit further erosion of its already diminished cash reserves.

In my view, Boeing still has a lot to prove before investors can trust it again. Whether the company can deliver on its promises remains to be seen.

Disclosure: No positions.