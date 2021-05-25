EagleBank Provides $26 Million in Financing for Friendship Heights Retail Landmark Mazza Gallerie

BETHESDA, Md., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington, D.C. area, today announced that it provided $26 million in acquisition financing to support the revitalization of Mazza Gallerie, a landmark retail space in the thriving Friendship Heights neighborhood. Tishman Speyer, a leading real estate developer and owner, is sole recipient of the loan and will spearhead redevelopment of the property.



EagleBankâs loan offering will fund a significant portion of the projectâs purchase price and will allow Tishman Speyer to construct approximately 350 multifamily units and 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The transaction was led by members of EagleBankâs experienced commercial real estate team, senior vice president Barb Mackin, portfolio manager Sameera Rizvi, and portfolio administrator, Jeniffer Mejia.

âThis transaction underscores EagleBankâs commitment to invest in our community,â said Mackin. âWeâre thrilled to work with Tishman Speyer to finance such a unique and promising property â

Leveraged by its premium location, Mazza Gallerie is situated in the established Wisconsin Ave. retail corridor and is immediately adjacent to the Friendship Heights metro rail station. The property boasts several key demand drivers, including access to strong public schools, walkable outdoor amenities and 440,000 square feet of shops and restaurants.

âAs a top CRE lender in the D.C. market, EagleBank is proud to contribute to the redevelopment of the Mazza Gallerie space alongside our trusted partner Tishman Speyer. Our CRE lending team has deep expertise and a unique understanding of the D.C. area, and the revitalization of this landmark property serves as an example of the flexible lending solutions we can offer,â added Antonio Marquez, President of Commercial Banking at EagleBank.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBankÂ is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, locatedÂ in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

