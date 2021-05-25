Solar Watt Solutions and FAFCO Team Up To Expand CoolPV Solar Operations in Southern California

CHICO, CA and SALT LAKE CITY, UT, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Watt Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of CleanSpark, Inc ( CLSK), today announced a new partnership initiative with FAFCO, the nationâs oldest and largest solar thermal manufacturer, to expand CoolPV Operations into Malibu, Santa Barbara and the San Fernando Valley in California. Solar Watt Solutions will increase solar and storage installations for its customers into the regions bringing cost-effective and sustainable backup energy solutions to Southern California homeowners.

Solar Watt Solutionâs customers can now access the companyâs sustainable methods of heating residential pools using renewable solar CoolPV panels provided by FAFCO. CoolPV, an enhanced solar electric system that provides improved electrical output and energy to heat pool water, utilizes a single panel that optimizes the homeownerâs solar roof space. CoolPV customers generate 20 percent more energy with the solar electric system and thermal energy to heat the pool. Additionally, CoolPV captures four times more energy from the sun than a traditional solar electric system, resulting in significant cost savings for customers.

The United Statesâ agenda to halve carbon emissions by 2030 coupled with the Federal solar tax credit program have driven up demand for affordable, residential energy solutions across the state. Solar Watt Solutions President, David Watt comments, âRenewable energy sources will be a critical part of reversing the damaging effects of climate change. Our conscientious customers are prepared to make the necessary changes to their homes in an effort to combat climate change for future generations. Solar Watt Solutions is helping California residents make significant strides toward these goals. Our partnership with FAFCO will enable us to support more homeowners by adding solar CoolPV systems that heat their swimming pools while providing significant cost savings on their monthly utility bill.â

Since 2009, Solar Watt Solutions and FAFCO have increased solar and storage installations to San Diego, California residents. Solar Watt Solutions is the number one installer of CoolPV systems in the United States and FAFCO has been a leading provider of solar pool heating equipment for over fifty years.

âHomeowners across Southern California are eager to power their homes and heat swimming pools in the same roof space. Residents in Malibu, Santa Barbara and San Fernando Valley in particular, are driving up demand for our solutions, making this the perfect time to expand operations into these regions with Solar Watts Solutions,â said Phil DelNegro, Chief Revenue Officer, FAFCO.

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at [email protected] or visiting the website at www.cleanspark.com.

About Solar Watt Solutions

Solar Watt Solutions, Inc., a California corporation, is a system integrator that assists customers in finding the energy products that best fit their needs while working with a range of equipment manufacturers to provide a cost-effective solution for residential or commercial projects.

Solar Watt Solutions helps businesses and homeowners install solar and batteries to save money on energy bills and reduce dependence on increasing energy costs from public utilities. We help customers realize all the local, state, and Federal incentives, which make solar energy more affordable than ever before. Our customers can take pride in knowing that they are part of the solution, not the problem.Â For more information, visit https://www.solarwattsolutions.com

Â About FAFCOÂ®

FAFCOÂ® is the nationâs oldest and largest solar thermal manufacturer and has been producing solar water heating systems since 1969, with an installed base of 250,000 customers. Its products include solar thermal systems for homes, swimming pools and commercial applications, as well as thermal energy storage.Â In 2015, FAFCO introduced and started selling and installing CoolPVÂ® (http://www.coolpv.com) which is based on a US Navy contract and R&D begun at FAFCO in the late 1990âs. All FAFCO products are made in the United States of America at FAFCOâs headquarters in Chico, CA. To learn more about FAFCO, please visitÂ http://www.fafco.com, or call (800) 994 â 7652.

About CleanSpark Inc.

CleanSpark, Inc., aÂ NevadaÂ corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software, controls and technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. CleanSpark has a suite of software solutions that provides end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. CleanSpark's offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, custom hardware solutions, microgrid installation and implementation services, traditional data center services and software consulting services. The Company and its subsidiaries also own and operate a fleet of Bitcoin miners at its facility outside ofÂ Atlanta,Â Georgia. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website atÂ https://ir.cleanspark.com/Â .

Â Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its residential energy and microgrid initiatives, expected revenues, the launch of its mVoult product line and other statement regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: delays in equipment and battery energy storage systems availability and delivery, the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, the fitness of the Company's energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Â Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Press Contact:

Trish DaCosta for CleanSpark

(619) 955-7759

[email protected]