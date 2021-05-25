Solar Watt Solutions and FAFCO Team Up To Expand CoolPV Solar Operations in Southern California

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Solar Watt Solutions and FAFCO Team Up To Expand CoolPV Solar Operations in Southern California

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

The partnership brings cost-effective renewable electric & thermal solar panels to Malibu, Santa Barbara and San Fernando Valley customers

CHICO, CA and SALT LAKE CITY, UT, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Watt Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of CleanSpark, Inc ( CLSK), today announced a new partnership initiative with FAFCO, the nationâs oldest and largest solar thermal manufacturer, to expand CoolPV Operations into Malibu, Santa Barbara and the San Fernando Valley in California. Solar Watt Solutions will increase solar and storage installations for its customers into the regions bringing cost-effective and sustainable backup energy solutions to Southern California homeowners.

Solar Watt Solutionâs customers can now access the companyâs sustainable methods of heating residential pools using renewable solar CoolPV panels provided by FAFCO. CoolPV, an enhanced solar electric system that provides improved electrical output and energy to heat pool water, utilizes a single panel that optimizes the homeownerâs solar roof space. CoolPV customers generate 20 percent more energy with the solar electric system and thermal energy to heat the pool. Additionally, CoolPV captures four times more energy from the sun than a traditional solar electric system, resulting in significant cost savings for customers.

The United Statesâ agenda to halve carbon emissions by 2030 coupled with the Federal solar tax credit program have driven up demand for affordable, residential energy solutions across the state. Solar Watt Solutions President, David Watt comments, âRenewable energy sources will be a critical part of reversing the damaging effects of climate change. Our conscientious customers are prepared to make the necessary changes to their homes in an effort to combat climate change for future generations. Solar Watt Solutions is helping California residents make significant strides toward these goals. Our partnership with FAFCO will enable us to support more homeowners by adding solar CoolPV systems that heat their swimming pools while providing significant cost savings on their monthly utility bill.â

Since 2009, Solar Watt Solutions and FAFCO have increased solar and storage installations to San Diego, California residents. Solar Watt Solutions is the number one installer of CoolPV systems in the United States and FAFCO has been a leading provider of solar pool heating equipment for over fifty years.

âHomeowners across Southern California are eager to power their homes and heat swimming pools in the same roof space. Residents in Malibu, Santa Barbara and San Fernando Valley in particular, are driving up demand for our solutions, making this the perfect time to expand operations into these regions with Solar Watts Solutions,â said Phil DelNegro, Chief Revenue Officer, FAFCO.

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at [email protected] or visiting the website at www.cleanspark.com.

About Solar Watt Solutions

Solar Watt Solutions, Inc., a California corporation, is a system integrator that assists customers in finding the energy products that best fit their needs while working with a range of equipment manufacturers to provide a cost-effective solution for residential or commercial projects.

Solar Watt Solutions helps businesses and homeowners install solar and batteries to save money on energy bills and reduce dependence on increasing energy costs from public utilities. We help customers realize all the local, state, and Federal incentives, which make solar energy more affordable than ever before. Our customers can take pride in knowing that they are part of the solution, not the problem.Â  For more information, visit https://www.solarwattsolutions.com

Â About FAFCOÂ®

FAFCOÂ® is the nationâs oldest and largest solar thermal manufacturer and has been producing solar water heating systems since 1969, with an installed base of 250,000 customers. Its products include solar thermal systems for homes, swimming pools and commercial applications, as well as thermal energy storage.Â  In 2015, FAFCO introduced and started selling and installing CoolPVÂ® (http://www.coolpv.com) which is based on a US Navy contract and R&D begun at FAFCO in the late 1990âs. All FAFCO products are made in the United States of America at FAFCOâs headquarters in Chico, CA. To learn more about FAFCO, please visitÂ http://www.fafco.com, or call (800) 994 â 7652.

About CleanSpark Inc.

CleanSpark, Inc., aÂ NevadaÂ corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software, controls and technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. CleanSpark has a suite of software solutions that provides end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. CleanSpark's offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, custom hardware solutions, microgrid installation and implementation services, traditional data center services and software consulting services. The Company and its subsidiaries also own and operate a fleet of Bitcoin miners at its facility outside ofÂ Atlanta,Â Georgia. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website atÂ https://ir.cleanspark.com/Â .

Â Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its residential energy and microgrid initiatives, expected revenues, the launch of its mVoult product line and other statement regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: delays in equipment and battery energy storage systems availability and delivery, the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, the fitness of the Company's energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Â Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Press Contact:

Trish DaCosta for CleanSpark

(619) 955-7759

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0MjM3NyM0MjAwMDQ2IzIxOTAwMTc=
1de1bd67-b959-4420-bbd9-71ebd41f142b
Investor RelationsCleanSpark, Inc.(801)[email protected]

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment