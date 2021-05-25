Amarillo launches new website

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Amarillo launches new website

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders and other stakeholders have a better way to access information about Amarillo Gold Corporation (TSXV: AGC, AGCBF), after the Company launched its new website this week. Featuring a design thatâs consistent with a rebrand implemented earlier this year, the new website consolidates information about the Company and its projects in a more streamlined and accessible way. The website address, www.amarillogold.com, remains the same.

âLaunching this new website marks the start of our renewed commitment to communicate more often with shareholders,â said Mike Mutchler, Amarilloâs President and Chief Executive Officer. âWe are starting a very aggressive marketing campaign across several different channels and have planned quarterly webcasts. Together, these will keep our shareholders up-to-date on our progress as we continue to work toward securing construction financing and breaking ground on our Posse Gold Project in Brazil.â

Amarilloâs first quarterly webcast will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. Register now to hear Mike and Hemdat Sawh, Chief Financial Officer, give an update on the Posse Gold project, and hear about catalysts on the horizon.

In addition, Amarillo has relaunched its social media presence, and is now actively updating its LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube feeds. Follow the Company @AmarilloGold on Twitter and under Amarillo Gold Corporation on LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT AMARILLO

Amarillo is advancing two gold projects located near excellent infrastructure in mining-friendly states in Brazil.

The development stage Posse Gold Project is on the Companyâs Mara Rosa Property in GoiÃ¡s State. It has a positive definitive feasibility study that shows it can be built into a profitable operation with low costs and a strong financial return. Mara Rosa also shows the potential for discovering additional near-surface deposits that will extend Posseâs mine life beyond its initial 10 years. The exploration stage Lavras do Sul Project in Rio Grande do Sul State has more than 22 prospects centered on historic gold workings.

Amarillo trades on the TSXV under the symbol AGC and the OTCQB under the symbol AGCBF. Visit www.amarillogold.com to learn more about the Companyâs focus on becoming a mid-tier Brazilian gold producer. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mike Mutchler
President & CEO
416-294-0736
[email protected]

Annemarie Brissenden
Investor Relations
416-844-6284
[email protected]

NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Companyâs current expectations regarding future events, including its business, operations and condition, and managementâs objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions.

Various factors may prevent or delay our plans, including but not limited to, the trading price of the common shares of the Company, capital market conditions, impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, counterparty risk, TSXV approval(s), contractor availability and performance, weather, access, mineral and gold prices, and success and failure of the exploration and development carried out at various stages of the program. Permission from the government and community is also required to proceed with future mining production. Readers should review the Companyâs ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Companyâs public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements.

Readers should also review the risk factors applicable to junior mining exploration companies generally to better understand the variety of risks that can affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any Forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

PDF available:Â http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f2961ab-4284-45e6-9ed1-0c4433acde1a

ti?nf=ODI0MjczOCM0MjAwODA2IzIwODY0ODM=
1da133e9-08fd-4a37-aab2-302a7265d3d6
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment