Amarillo launches new website

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders and other stakeholders have a better way to access information about Amarillo Gold Corporation (TSXV: AGC, AGCBF), after the Company launched its new website this week. Featuring a design thatâs consistent with a rebrand implemented earlier this year, the new website consolidates information about the Company and its projects in a more streamlined and accessible way. The website address, www.amarillogold.com, remains the same.



âLaunching this new website marks the start of our renewed commitment to communicate more often with shareholders,â said Mike Mutchler, Amarilloâs President and Chief Executive Officer. âWe are starting a very aggressive marketing campaign across several different channels and have planned quarterly webcasts. Together, these will keep our shareholders up-to-date on our progress as we continue to work toward securing construction financing and breaking ground on our Posse Gold Project in Brazil.â

Amarilloâs first quarterly webcast will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. Register now to hear Mike and Hemdat Sawh, Chief Financial Officer, give an update on the Posse Gold project, and hear about catalysts on the horizon.

In addition, Amarillo has relaunched its social media presence, and is now actively updating its LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube feeds. Follow the Company @AmarilloGold on Twitter and under Amarillo Gold Corporation on LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT AMARILLO

Amarillo is advancing two gold projects located near excellent infrastructure in mining-friendly states in Brazil.

The development stage Posse Gold Project is on the Companyâs Mara Rosa Property in GoiÃ¡s State. It has a positive definitive feasibility study that shows it can be built into a profitable operation with low costs and a strong financial return. Mara Rosa also shows the potential for discovering additional near-surface deposits that will extend Posseâs mine life beyond its initial 10 years. The exploration stage Lavras do Sul Project in Rio Grande do Sul State has more than 22 prospects centered on historic gold workings.

Amarillo trades on the TSXV under the symbol AGC and the OTCQB under the symbol AGCBF. Visit www.amarillogold.com to learn more about the Companyâs focus on becoming a mid-tier Brazilian gold producer. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mike Mutchler

President & CEO

416-294-0736

[email protected]

Annemarie Brissenden

Investor Relations

416-844-6284

[email protected]

NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Companyâs current expectations regarding future events, including its business, operations and condition, and managementâs objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions.

Various factors may prevent or delay our plans, including but not limited to, the trading price of the common shares of the Company, capital market conditions, impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, counterparty risk, TSXV approval(s), contractor availability and performance, weather, access, mineral and gold prices, and success and failure of the exploration and development carried out at various stages of the program. Permission from the government and community is also required to proceed with future mining production. Readers should review the Companyâs ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Companyâs public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements.

Readers should also review the risk factors applicable to junior mining exploration companies generally to better understand the variety of risks that can affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any Forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

PDF available:Â http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f2961ab-4284-45e6-9ed1-0c4433acde1a