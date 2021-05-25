Manhattan Associates Announces Breakthrough in Supply Chain Execution

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at its Momentum Connect customer conference, Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH) announced a landmark advancement in supply chain efficiency and optimization. With todayâs introduction of Manhattan ActiveÂ® Transportation Management to the Manhattan Active Supply Chain suite, the company has unified distribution, transportation, labor and automation within a single, cloud-native application built on Manhattan Active technology.



Modern demands on supply chain organizations have exceeded the ability of traditional, portfolio-based supply chain solutions, which create artificial boundaries between distribution and transportation capabilities and limit productivity and adaptability. Manhattan Active Supply Chain eliminates these barriers by merging viewing, planning, optimization and execution activities into a single application.

Manhattan Active Transportation Management has been fused with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to optimize inbound and outbound planning and execution. This unified solution introduces an unprecedented level of flexibility and agility to solve problems that could not have been resolved before.

âTrue convergence of supply chain execution systems has always offered a tantalizing opportunity for significant efficiency, productivity, and agility improvement. Unfortunately, technology limitations have made it impossible before now,â said Steve Banker, vice president, Supply Chain Management at ARC Advisory Group. âThe emergence of all-microservices solutions, like Manhattan Active Supply Chain, can help an organization achieve a more continuous and collaborative planning and execution environment. The result is a more agile and efficient supply chain.â

With traditional supply chain suites, transportation and distribution planning and execution processes are performed independently. By unifying distribution and transportation, Manhattan has unlocked a new level of agility and responsiveness within supply chain operations. Manhattan Active Supply Chain provides unified visibility and control of all supply chain operations, accelerating deliveries to customers, increasing worker productivity, improving warehouse throughput and ensuring on-time deliveries.

âFor years, our customers have expressed their desire to move away from running WMS and TMS independently and instead optimize and manage their inbound and outbound flow processes as a whole. Legacy supply chain applications make the management of these end-to-end processes nearly impossible because integrated applications are inherently limited in their scope and resiliency. Rather than integrating applications, Manhattan Active Supply Chain is a holistic collection of supply chain execution microservices, providing Manhattan and our customers with a comprehensive set of capabilities to compose end-to-end solutions. And because all of the microservices are versionless, our customers benefit from our growing list of unified use cases over time,â said Brian Kinsella, senior vice president of Product Management for Manhattan.

Manhattan Active Supply chain provides a single user experience across all supply chain functions. From one application, users can do everything from drill into labor productivity and robotic performance to respond to real-time shipment alerts and re-broadcasting capacity needs to change carriers quickly and easily. They can navigate seamlessly through shipments or view the real-time status of an order. As they comb through this data, they are able to take action on this information because in-line operational analytics are built directly into the execution systems.

Manhattan Active Supply Chain is the most adaptable, configurable, extensible and scalable supply chain execution system ever engineered. And it is only possible with the Manhattan Active architecture, cloud-native technology that is continuously adaptive, always current, and seamlessly interconnected.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.