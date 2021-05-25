Logo
Freddie Mac Multifamily Names Jason Griest Vice President of Multifamily Securitization

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, Va., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie MacÂ ( FMCC) Multifamily today announced that Jason Griest has been named Vice President of Multifamily Securitization. In his new role, Jason will lead the structuring team which includes managing the Multifamily loan pipeline and Multifamily credit risk transfer executions including K-DealsÂ®, SB-DealsÂ®, ML-Deals, Re-REMICs and PC REMICs.

âJason has been an instrumental and trusted leader in the capital markets team and externally with investors for years,â said Robert Koontz, Senior Vice President for Multifamily Capital Markets. âIn this new role, Jasonâs results-driven approach will continue to strengthen Freddie Macâs innovative impact and credit risk offerings in the housing market.â

Jason is a veteran of the financial services industry with more than 20 years of experience. Heâs been with Freddie Mac Multifamily since 2013, and previously held capital markets and securitization roles with Fannie Mae, Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase. He has played a key role in the development of new and innovative Freddie Mac credit risk transfer products such as SOFR bonds and impact offerings, as well as partnering on the execution of the newly reengineered Multifamily Structured Credit Risk (MSCR) Notes. He received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Louisiana State University and his Master of Business Administration in Finance from Loyola University, New Orleans.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income. Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kate Hartig
703-903-3802
[email protected]

