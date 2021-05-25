Logo
Manhattan Associates Unveils the Industry's Fastest and Smartest Multi-modal Transportation Optimization Engine

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Manhattan ActiveÂ® Transportation Management Delivers a New Level of Power and Simplicity for Logistics Planning and Execution

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at its Momentum Connect customer conference, Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH) announced the new Manhattan ActiveÂ® Transportation Management solution to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in optimizing even the most complex transportation networks. The cloud-native solution is the industryâs first self-configuring and self-tuning system and a quantum leap forward in optimization speed, with up to 80% faster solve times.

Faster and Smarter Transportation Optimization
âSkyrocketing volumes, shorter delivery windows, and volatile capacity have increased the complexity of logistics networks. Shippers today need faster, easier and smarter shipment planning and optimization capabilities to keep up,â said Chris Cunnane, research director for Supply Chain Management at ARC Advisory Group. âThe next generation of TMS solutions, like Manhattan Active Transportation Management, are significantly faster, but they are also making the transportation plannerâs job easier with self-configuring and self-tuning intelligence to ensure the optimal solve every time.â

Manhattan Associates, a leader in supply chain execution solutions, completely redesigned and rebuilt its industry-leading Transportation Management Solution to create a single, intuitive experience for transportation planners to visualize and optimize their entire network. This powerful new solution simplifies and solves transportation challenges significantly faster than traditional TMS solutions.

âManhattan Active Transportation Management is the industryâs most technologically advanced transportation planning and execution solution,â said Gregg Lanyard, director of Product Management for Manhattan. âIts powerful optimization engine makes transportation planning faster, smarter and easier than ever, while giving users unprecedented control and flexibility to achieve operational success.â

At the heart of Manhattan Active TM is an all-new multi-modal optimization core that utilizes cutting-edge, in-memory computing. This advanced optimization engine gives companies the processing power they need to quickly analyze and process large volumes of data to create the ideal logistics plan.

Manhattan Active TM is not just fast, it is also more intelligent. The adaptive optimization engine within Manhattan Active TM uses machine learning to automatically tune hundreds of traditionally manual parameters to produce optimal results. Manhattan has also redesigned and simplified the TMS user experience. Manhattan Active TM offers an intuitive interface with an adaptive design that provides the same experience across different form factors and devices.

And because Manhattan Active TM was born in the cloud and built entirely from microservices, it is fully extensible and never needs upgrading. In fact, it is the first enterprise SaaS TMS solution to support personalization extensions without ever impacting future updates. Manhattan Active TM is part of Manhattan Active Supply Chain, a single solution for command and control of all distribution, labor, automation and transportation functions.

Manhattan has built advanced connectivity into Manhattan Active TM. Companies like FourKites, Project44, Loadsmart and many more already come connected and pre-integrated into the solution. The new Manhattan Active Arch makes it easy to onboard additional visibility providers, load boards or other cloud based services quickly and easily.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â Â 

Press Contacts:Â Â 
AmericasEMEAAsia Pacific
Rick FernandezJames Canham-AshDaniel Osborne
Manhattan AssociatesManhattan AssociatesManhattan Associates
+1 678 597 6988+44 0 118 922 8001+61 2 9454 5438
[email protected][email protected][email protected]
