LKQ Corporation Acquires Green Bean Battery

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation ( LKQ), a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles, today announced that it has acquired the business and assets of Green Bean Battery, LLC (âGreen Beanâ). Founded in 2016, Green Bean is a hybrid battery reconditioner and installer, which has developed a proprietary hybrid battery reconditioning process that creates a more reliable battery while simultaneously extending its useful life. Green Bean acquires hybrid battery cores from multiple sources, including LKQ, and reconditions them at its state-of-the-art facilities across eight trading zones located throughout the United States. As a full-service provider, Green Bean installs its reconditioned batteries at its customersâ preferred locations in each of these trading zones where LKQ operates today. Green Bean currently reconditions batteries for hybrid vehicles manufactured by Toyota, Honda, General Motors, Lexus, and Nissan.



Justin Jude, President of North America Wholesale Operations of LKQ, stated, âThis acquisition reinforces our ongoing commitment to expand our parts and services offerings to meet the demands and opportunities that arise from technological changes in the automobile industry. Battery reconditioning represents a natural extension of our current powertrain remanufacturing operations. In addition, Green Beanâs entrepreneurial history, proprietary technology and sustainably-focused products fit well with LKQâs mission and culture, and we are proud to have them join our North American team.â

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

