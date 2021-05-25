Logo
Tanger Outlets Appoints Steve Dworkin, Steven Silverstein to Real Estate and Leasing Executive Positions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dworkin named Senior Vice President of Real Estate; Silverstein Assistant Vice President of Leasing

PR Newswire

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 25, 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leader in the outlet industry, today announced the appointment of Steve Dworkin as Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Steven Silverstein as Assistant Vice President of Leasing. In these roles, Dworkin will be responsible for real estate and new development, while Silverstein will oversee leasing strategy and new development.

"I am delighted to welcome Steve Dworkin and Steven Silverstein to the team," said Mr. Yalof. "Both bring invaluable industry knowledge and insight to their respective roles, and will drive concrete results for the company. Tanger will benefit considerably from their experience delivering consistent results while motivating and inspiring their teams."

Dworkin brings over 20 years of experience across large-scale real estate development and acquisition throughout the US, Canada, Mexico and Asia to his role. His expertise in new shopping center development and proven success monetizing excess land to existing portfolios will drive continued growth for Tanger.

"Tanger Outlets has a strong reputation in the industry and was a pioneer in the outlet business," said Dworkin. "I look forward to building upon the company's great tradition of and preeminent place in open-air outlet shopping."

Silverstein's more than 30 years of industry experience will be key to driving prospecting for a new variety of Tanger tenants. Previously, he oversaw a diverse group of major retail and commercial portfolios, including Brookfield Properties and Cousins Properties.

"Creativity and entrepreneurship have been at the core of my leasing efforts over my career, and I'm excited to join Tanger Outlets at a time when the company is leaning into this approach," said Silverstein.

For more information about Tanger Outlets, please visit www.tangeroutlets.com.Â 

Tanger_Outlets_Logo.jpg

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator ofÂ upscaleÂ open-airÂ outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio ofÂ 36Â centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6Â million square feet, leased to over 2,500Â stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is aÂ publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website atÂ www.tangeroutlets.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Hasenauer
KWT Global
[email protected]Â 

favicon.png?sn=CL86837&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlets-appoints-steve-dworkin-steven-silverstein-to-real-estate-and-leasing-executive-positions-301298122.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL86837&Transmission_Id=202105250903PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL86837&DateId=20210525
