Otis Announces Abbe Luersman as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Otis Announces Abbe Luersman as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dynamic leader brings decades of global business experience

PR Newswire

FARMINGTON, Conn., May 25, 2021

FARMINGTON, Conn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Otis Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: OTIS) today announced that Abbe Luersman will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer (CPO), effective July 26. Otis is the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

Abbe_Luersman.jpg

"Abbe is a passionate leader who brings decades of proven experience, business understanding and a commitment to ensure all voices are heard, especially across a globally distributed workforce," said Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. "I am confident that Abbe's contributions to our leadership team and our 69,000 colleagues will have lasting impact on how people connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world."

Luersman joins Otis from Ahold Delhaize, a Netherlands-based international food retail group, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and worked to develop and drive the organization's enterprise-wide people strategy; shaping culture, implementing learning and development programs, and championing talent and diversity. Prior to that, Luersman held positions at Ahold and Unilever. She began her career on the factory floor at Whirlpool and concluded 16 years with the company as Vice President, HR Total Rewards & HR Solutions.

"I have had the privilege to work with great companies during my career, and I'm honoredÂ to now join Otis â an industry leader with a rich legacy and bright future," said Luersman. "I am ready to partner with the talented team already in place as we work together to make a difference for our passengers, customers and all my new colleagues."

Luersman will become a member of the Otis Executive Leadership team, reporting directly to Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. She holds a Bachelor and Master of Art in Human & Organizational Development from Miami University in Ohio. She sits on the Board of Directors of Caroo. She is Co-Chair and on the Board of Directors for Gartner's CHRO Global Leadership Board and is Vice Chair and on the Board of Directors of the Network of Executive Women (NEW).

About Otis
Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:

Katy Padgett


+1-860-674-3047


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE88398&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-announces-abbe-luersman-as-executive-vice-president-chief-people-officer-301298203.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE88398&Transmission_Id=202105250930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE88398&DateId=20210525
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment