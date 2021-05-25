Where To Watch Xtreme Fighting Championships Around The World

PR Newswire

DESTIN, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) is proud to present XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 to a worldwide audience on Friday, May 28 from beautiful Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.

In the United States, XFC 44 airs live on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2 on Friday, May 28 at 10 pm ET - 1 am ET. YoungGuns 2 airs live immediately before XFC 44 (8 pm ET - 10 pm ET) on FOX Sports 2, the FOX Sports App and the FOX Now App.

On Saturday, May 29, YoungGuns 2 will re-air on FOX Deportes at 2 am ET.

On Thursday, XFCTV.com will be broadcasting the Live Weigh-Ins (7 pm ET) and Press Conference (8 pm ET); both will be available on demand before fight night.

Here is a list of XFC's broadcast partners, and where you may view Friday's action.

Worldwide:Â XFCTV.com

United States (English): FOX Sports 2,Â FOX Sports App and FOX Now App

United States (Spanish): FOX Deportes

Latin America: TV Azteca Mundo

Mexico: El Heraldo TV (Mexico City) and TVP (Sinaloa)

Central America, Paraguay and Bolivia: Tigo Sports

Brazil: Combate

Middle East, North Africa and Malaysia: Wataaa TV

XFC 44 features Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath's return to the Main Event as he welcomes top Mexican contender Jose "El Teco" Quinonez to the famed Hexagon. XFC 44 is stacked with the action-packed Semifinal Rounds of the XFC Lightweight and Welterweight Tournaments, and much more.

YoungGuns 2 introduces the next generation of MMA superstars to the XFC's global platform. The event will feature several returning combatants from YoungGuns 1, a number of young athletes who have earned XFC contracts through our International Tryout Events, and a handful of new fighters hungry to showcase their skills on the international stage.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "We're very excited to once again showcase the action in the XFC Hexagon to a global audience with our worldwide broadcast partners. This is going to be the most explosive MMA event of 2021, and we're thrilled to present it to the world with some of the best media networks in the business around the globe."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "Nothing beats attending an XFC event in person, but our international broadcast partners do a tremendous job of bringing the Hexagon to living rooms and screens around the world."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

