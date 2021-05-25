Where To Watch Xtreme Fighting Championships Around The World

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Where To Watch Xtreme Fighting Championships Around The World

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DESTIN, Fla., May 25, 2021

DESTIN, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) is proud to present XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 to a worldwide audience on Friday, May 28 from beautiful Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.

XFC_Logo.jpg

In the United States, XFC 44 airs live on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2 on Friday, May 28 at 10 pm ET - 1 am ET. YoungGuns 2 airs live immediately before XFC 44 (8 pm ET - 10 pm ET) on FOX Sports 2, the FOX Sports App and the FOX Now App.

On Saturday, May 29, YoungGuns 2 will re-air on FOX Deportes at 2 am ET.

On Thursday, XFCTV.com will be broadcasting the Live Weigh-Ins (7 pm ET) and Press Conference (8 pm ET); both will be available on demand before fight night.

Here is a list of XFC's broadcast partners, and where you may view Friday's action.

Worldwide:Â XFCTV.com
United States (English): FOX Sports 2,Â FOX Sports App and FOX Now App
United States (Spanish): FOX Deportes
Latin America: TV Azteca Mundo
Mexico: El Heraldo TV (Mexico City) and TVP (Sinaloa)
Central America, Paraguay and Bolivia: Tigo Sports
Brazil: Combate
Middle East, North Africa and Malaysia: Wataaa TV

XFC 44 features Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath's return to the Main Event as he welcomes top Mexican contender Jose "El Teco" Quinonez to the famed Hexagon. XFC 44 is stacked with the action-packed Semifinal Rounds of the XFC Lightweight and Welterweight Tournaments, and much more.

YoungGuns 2 introduces the next generation of MMA superstars to the XFC's global platform. The event will feature several returning combatants from YoungGuns 1, a number of young athletes who have earned XFC contracts through our International Tryout Events, and a handful of new fighters hungry to showcase their skills on the international stage.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "We're very excited to once again showcase the action in the XFC Hexagon to a global audience with our worldwide broadcast partners. This is going to be the most explosive MMA event of 2021, and we're thrilled to present it to the world with some of the best media networks in the business around the globe."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "Nothing beats attending an XFC event in person, but our international broadcast partners do a tremendous job of bringing the Hexagon to living rooms and screens around the world."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:
Ed Kapp
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE89363&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/where-to-watch-xtreme-fighting-championships-around-the-world-301298866.html

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE89363&Transmission_Id=202105250954PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE89363&DateId=20210525
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment