SLING TV unveils new app experience delivering live sports, news and entertainment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV today launched a new app in beta, which features a powerful personalization engine to give users an effortless entertainment experience. The new experience makes discovering and enjoying content easier than ever. The new SLING TV app is available to select customers using Amazon Fire TV devices beginning today with even more great features coming in future releases. It will continue rolling out across all SLING TV compatible devices throughout this year, including availability on Roku devices this summer.

"Our goal with the new app is clear: to make our customer experience as compelling as the extraordinary live content we deliver.Â After a year of talking to customers and working with our design and advanced engineering teams,Â we're happy to roll outÂ the new SLING TV app to deliver the best in live sports, news and entertainment, at the same unbeatable low price point," said Michael Schwimmer, group president, SLING TV. "SLING TV has always been a leader in the industry known for innovation and value. With our new app, customers will know SLING TV as a first class streaming experience."

The new design is the most comprehensive update in SLING TV's history. It offers a more personalized, intuitive and elegant design that allows users to quickly discover top TV shows, movies and more. Key changes include:

Brand-new Home Screen: With the new Home Screen, SLING TV delivers a powerful recommendation engine where users can discover the most relevant content, including their favorite shows and recordings, quickly and easily. A new section spotlights the perfect movies and shows chosen specifically for the user.

With the new Home Screen, SLING TV delivers a powerful recommendation engine where users can discover the most relevant content, including their favorite shows and recordings, quickly and easily. A new section spotlights the perfect movies and shows chosen specifically for the user. Reimagined Guide: While keeping a familiar feel that users have come to know and love, the reimagined Guide makes it easier to mark favorite channels, Filter and A-Z Sort the Guide order, quickly record a show and seamlessly explore channel details.

While keeping a familiar feel that users have come to know and love, the reimagined Guide makes it easier to mark favorite channels, Filter and A-Z Sort the Guide order, quickly record a show and seamlessly explore channel details. Easy-to-use DVR: The addition of a new, dedicated DVR tab allows users to easily watch and manage all recorded content in one place. SLING TV now has 50 hours of free DVR storage and the ability to upgrade to 200 hours for just $5 /mo. with DVR Plus, so users won't miss out on any favorites.

The addition of a new, dedicated DVR tab allows users to easily watch and manage all recorded content in one place. SLING TV now has 50 hours of free DVR storage and the ability to upgrade to 200 hours for just /mo. with DVR Plus, so users won't miss out on any favorites. Enhanced Video Experience: Users can easily pause, rewind, fast-forward and record live TV, and can seamlessly jump between recently watched channels without missing a moment.

Users can easily pause, rewind, fast-forward and record live TV, and can seamlessly jump between recently watched channels without missing a moment. Intuitive Navigation: A new, streamlined navigation on the left makes it easier to discover content. Users can quickly explore the Guide, see on-demand content or browse recordings.

A new, streamlined navigation on the left makes it easier to discover content. Users can quickly explore the Guide, see on-demand content or browse recordings. Smart Search: Looking for something to watch? SLING TV's new Smart Search feature narrows down the options to help discover the perfect fit. It also allows users to find previous searches with just one click and instantly shows results as users type.

Looking for something to watch? SLING TV's new Smart Search feature narrows down the options to help discover the perfect fit. It also allows users to find previous searches with just one click and instantly shows results as users type. On-Demand Content: Enhanced discovery and navigation tools facilitate customers' effortless exploration of SLING TV's 150K+ on-demand TV shows, movies and more.

"When we began the process of reimagining the app, we started with the customer. After immense testing and direct feedback across our customer base, we've developed a design that gives the user an effortless experience," said Jon Lin, vice president of Product, SLING TV. "If a streaming app is done right, it should be practically invisible, allowing the user to get to the most relevant content quickly and easily â the new SLING TV experience does just that."

Innovation is at the core of the new experience, with unique features like a section within the Home Screen spotlighting a mix of personalized recommendations and editorial curation; the dedicated DVR tab with a trash bin making it easy to delete and manage storage capacity; and the reimagined Guide allowing users to expand program view to get more details without a single click.

SLING TV gives customers the control to get channels they love from cable with the best and most reliable experience. Users can watch the most popular channels to catch live sports, news and entertainment, plus access over 150,000 shows and movies on-demand. SLING TV is the only streaming service that does not force customers to pay for locals and offers several convenient ways that users can watch local channels for free , integrated into the SLING TV experience.

For a limited time, new and returning customers can take advantage of an incredible offer â $10 for their first month of SLING TV and 200 hours of FREE DVR Plus (a $30 discount).

For more information, visit sling.com/newapp.

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an EmmyÂ® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. SLING TV offers customers access to free content, Ã la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Additionally, SLING TV offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

