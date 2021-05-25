Logo
TTEC's VoiceFoundry Uses Amazon Connect to Enhance Customer Experience Excellence in Canada

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

VoiceFoundry offers unique speed and agility with a range of services meant to exceed current customer experience demands in Canada.

PR Newswire

DENVER, May 25, 2021

DENVER, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC),Â a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today that VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital Company, will enter the Canadian market in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its cloud contact center service Amazon Connect.

teletech_logo.jpg

This collaboration combines cloud technology and human expertise to deliver positive customer experiences for companies across Canada. A recent report from CDW and IDC Canada found that 52% of CanadianÂ organizations "have already or plan to invest in cloud-based infrastructure and applications to ensure the reliable delivery of services." Â 

Amazon Connect provides omnichannel cloud contact center technology which is designed to allow clients to enable personal, dynamic, and natural business interactions with flexibility, at reduced costs and increased speed compared to on-premises technology.

VoiceFoundry is an industry leader in deploying Amazon Connect and other AWS services that focus on creating intelligent interactions across all engagement channels. VoiceFoundry is uniquely focused on helping large enterprise clients improve customer engagement while maximizing the benefits of AWS at scale.

"VoiceFoundry has been helping AWS customers move and operationalize their contact centers in the cloud since Amazon Connect launched in 2017," said Eric Gales, Country Manager for AWS Canada. "We recently launched Amazon Connect in the AWS Canada (Central) Region, and we know the demand for more implementation is accelerating especially for organizations with data residency requirements."Â 

Among the first utilizing this service in Canada is CI Financial, known for its industry-leading products and services in investment management and wealth management.

"It's a priority for us to have platforms that support our teams with innovative features, enabling us to continually enhance our offerings to advisors and investors while also achieving efficiencies," said Jan Sampson, SVP Client Experience, CI Financial. "We have been impressed with the agility and richness of data we are now afforded. More broadly, VoiceFoundry has been a key ally in ensuring that CI Financial remains a leader and an innovator."

Canadian corporations are prioritizing digital expansion to improve customer experiences and efficienciesÂ and this work fuels opportunity within the AWS Marketplace.

"Canada has tens of thousands of customers who already use AWS, so the ability to offer Amazon Connect locally will give companies immediate access to this highly sought-after capability to radically transform their customer experience and contact centers throughout the region," said John Marino, Head of VoiceFoundry.

Additional Resources:Â 

About TTEC:
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience-as-a-Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step along the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 58,500 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com/.Â 

contact
Elizabeth Glagowski
[email protected]
203-357-5179Â Â 

favicon.png?sn=LA88336&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ttecs-voicefoundry-uses-amazon-connect-to-enhance-customer-experience-excellence-in-canada-301298018.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA88336&Transmission_Id=202105251000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA88336&DateId=20210525
