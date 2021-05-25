Logo
What Makes Berkshire Hathaway Energy so Special?

The utility company has several competitive advantages

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

I've spent a lot of time analyzing Berkshire Hathaway's (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) subsidiary, Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE), over the past few months. I think this business is fascinating because it seems to embody Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment mentality.

The standard model

Over the past few decades, the company has grown to become one of the largest utility suppliers in the U.S. It has kept costs low for customers and invested hundreds of billions of dollars in new equipment during this time.

The reason BHE is different from so many other utility suppliers is because it reinvests profits. What usually happens with utility companies is that, whether they are public or private, they charge customers as much as regulators allow, but they only return a very small portion of this profit to customers by reinvesting in equipment. In fact, they often allow equipment to fall decades into disrepair. The vast majority of profits are returned to shareholders. Any gap left, and there usually is a significant gap between spending and money retained for reinvestment, is filled with debt.

For example, take American Electric Power Company, Inc. (

AEP, Financial). In 2020 and 2019, the company generated around $8 billion in cash from operating activities. Meanwhile, it spent more than $12 billion on capital projects. On top of this, the company returned $2.8 billion to investors through dividends. Unsurprisingly, American Electric's total debt has increased from $25 billion to nearly $34 billion during the past three years.

American Electric shouldn't be paying a dividend, but it does because utility companies have a reputation for being steady dividend investments. As a result, the market almost forces these companies to pay a dividend, even though they can't really afford it.

Reinvesting profits

BHE does not have this problem. The company can invest as much or as little as it wants. Berkshire, the parent, does not need the cash. It is pretty happy for the business to reinvest year after year.

This is why BHE has snowballed over the past few years, and I think the focus on growth rather than capital returns could help this business become the predominant utility supply in the U.S. at some point in the future.

The company has another advantage, and that's its reputation. At this year's annual meeting of Berkshire shareholders, Buffett explained that one of the big problems the company has transmitting energy from where it's generated to where it's needed:

"Transmission is really the problem, a big problem, because you've got to get from where the sun is shining and where the wind is blowing, essentially, to concentrations of population, and whether You cross state lines and you'll go through people's backyards."

He added that the problems associated with trying to get so many parties to agree means it's challenging for the company to deploy significant amounts of capital quickly.

This issue isn't unique to BHE, but the firm's advantage over other utility suppliers is the fact that it is attached to a large conglomerate with operations around the country.

For example, BHE may be able to run power lines alongside BNSF's track or over its property - an advantage other suppliers will never have. They won't have it because they're returning too much cash to their shareholders.

Both BNSF and BHE are retaining capital to grow. As a result, the combined forces of both of these asset-heavy businesses could be an incredibly powerful combination.

These are the reasons why I believe BHE's growth is only just getting started. I think over the next few years, this division will really begin to come into its own. Its growth could accelerate as it leverages its existing position in the market and growing cash flow. Other utility suppliers could learn a lot from this high-quality enterprise.

Disclosure: The author owns no share mentioned.

