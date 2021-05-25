HAGENS BERMAN Urges Aterian (ATER) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed, Chief Revenue Officer Dumps Shares

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HAGENS BERMAN Urges Aterian (ATER) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed, Chief Revenue Officer Dumps Shares

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Aterian, Inc. ( ATER) f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period:Â 
Dec. 1, 2020 â May 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:
July 12, 2021
Visit:
www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ATERÂ 
Contact An Attorney Now:
[email protected]Â 
Â 844-916-0895

Aterian, Inc. ( ATER) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Aterian falsely touted its core business, recent acquisitions, and the functionality of AIMEE â the companyâs purported artificial intelligence platform that allows users to manage products on online marketplaces.

In reality, (1) Aterianâs organic growth is plummeting, (2) its self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources, (3) its AIMEE is flawed and lacks customer interest, and (4) it uses rebates and pays for artificial reviews to pump up product offerings.

The truth emerged on May 4, 2021, when analyst Culper Research published a scathing report entitled âAterian (

ATER, Financial): Bought from Felons & Fraudsters, Sold to You.â Among other things, Culper accuses the company of having ties to convicted criminals, overhyping its AIMEE platform, and using âgarbage acquisitionsâ to conceal its âill-conceived core business.â Â Â 

This news drove the price of Aterian shares crashing sharply lower on May 4, 2021.

Recently, on May 18, 2021, Aterianâs Chief Revenue Officer (Tomer Pascal) dumped over $1.6 million of his recently-vested stock, even as Aterian shares sit near YTD lows. This comes on the heels of Pascal dumping over $4.9 million Aterian shares in Mar. 2021.

âWeâre focused on investorsâ losses and proving Aterian misled investors about its acquisitions and the AIMEE platform,â said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Aterian investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firmâs investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Aterian should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.Â Â  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

ti?nf=ODI0MjMwNCM0MTk5NTUwIzIwMTg1MzI=
5d1bee93-73a0-451f-910c-42e5ec205d0f
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment